Column: Birthday wish: No emergency room for Dad

My dad turns 85 today. I hope he takes it easy.

Eight years ago, I put him in the emergency room after a birthday outing.

A big tree fell in the pasture behind the home in Alexander County where he grew up. We reckoned the tree was at least 40 feet tall. We also reckoned it was a fine idea to spend his birthday sawing up that big old tree.

We reckoned wrong.

Dad ended up at the hospital with chest pains the next day. It wasn’t a heart attack. Turns out I had overworked him on that tree.

I’m still a bit chagrined about the whole thing. But mostly, I’m glad it turned out to be nothing serious. We talk almost every day by phone. I don’t see him as much as I would like because I could not bear to be the reason he ended up with COVID-19.

Instead, we make do -- like so many other families in our region. We distance, not out of fear but out of love.

We’ll gather outside in the cold to celebrate. We’ll grab burgers instead of chainsaws and hope next year is different.

And we’ll wait.

Dad is patient. That probably helped him reach 85.

And it’s another reminder that I should be more like him.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record

