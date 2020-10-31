 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Column: Birthday wish: No emergency room for Dad
0 comments

Column: Birthday wish: No emergency room for Dad

{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_0221.JPG

Harold Millsaps at work with a chainsaw eight years ago in the pasture behind the house where he grew up. In hindsight, that was too big a tree for a father and son to tackle on an October day.

 Eric Millsaps

My dad turns 85 today. I hope he takes it easy.

Eight years ago, I put him in the emergency room after a birthday outing.

A big tree fell in the pasture behind the home in Alexander County where he grew up. We reckoned the tree was at least 40 feet tall. We also reckoned it was a fine idea to spend his birthday sawing up that big old tree.

We reckoned wrong.

Dad ended up at the hospital with chest pains the next day. It wasn’t a heart attack. Turns out I had overworked him on that tree.

I’m still a bit chagrined about the whole thing. But mostly, I’m glad it turned out to be nothing serious. We talk almost every day by phone. I don’t see him as much as I would like because I could not bear to be the reason he ended up with COVID-19.

Instead, we make do -- like so many other families in our region. We distance, not out of fear but out of love.

We’ll gather outside in the cold to celebrate. We’ll grab burgers instead of chainsaws and hope next year is different.

And we’ll wait.

Dad is patient. That probably helped him reach 85.

And it’s another reminder that I should be more like him.

+1 
080619-ERIC MILLSAPS-2.jpg

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert