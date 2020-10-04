Column: As it turns out, we do want you to know the truth

It seems like the mailbox is flooded these days with fliers from political parties and people seeking office. Mostly, they tell me why I should be afraid if that other so-and-so gets elected.
These political fliers get stuffed in my mailbox. I, in turn, stuff them in the trash. It’s an equal opportunity stuffing. I toss the crap from both parties.
But I got one this week that featured these headlines on the outside: “The media is controlling what you know.” And “They don’t want you to know the truth.”
Dear readers, that one got under my skin.
I have been in this business for more than 30 years. I’ve been fussed at by Democrats and Republicans. I’ve been blamed by a judge who lost his seat. I’ve been told in 2020 that the paper is one-sided -- by both a Republican and a Democrat.
But that part that burns my britches is the truth part.
We do want you to know the truth. And we work hard each day to get at it.
Some of the people you vote for, however, do not want you to get at the truth. They only want to spoon feed you their version of the “truth.”
They get by with it because most of us are too busy holding down jobs, paying the bills and looking after our families to focus our energies on figuring out who is worth our vote.
That’s where we come in.
Next week, ahead of early voting, we will publish answers to the questions we asked of people seeking to be on the school board, county commission and other elected offices. We hope you will spend some time looking at the answers and reading between the lines where appropriate – such as when the answer to the question avoids the question.
We also began publishing letters to the editor about candidates last week and there are letters inside the Oct. 4 edition.
That’s two ways you can learn more about the people asking for your vote.
Early voting starts Oct. 15. Please vote. It is your greatest opportunity to make your priorities known.
When you do go to the polls
Here are three things I would ask you to think about as you head to the polls in coming days.
1: Ponder this quote attributed to Ben Franklin: Well done is better than well said.
2. If this person came to my office seeking a job, would I hire him? Or, if this person came to work as my new boss, would I want to work for her?
3. Would I trust this person to tell me the truth?
Don’t forget the letter deadline
Letters to the editor about candidates are due by Oct. 14.
We aim to have all of the political letters to the editor published on or before Oct. 25. We do this to give candidates an opportunity to respond via all the means at their disposal to letters he or she perceives to be unfair or inaccurate.
We do ask that if you are writing a letter of support for your candidate (Catawba County or otherwise), please be sure to include a line or two about the qualifications of the candidate. And keep the letter short if you want it to be read by more people than your spouse or mother. A good rule of thumb is 250-300 words.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
