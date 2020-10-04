Column: As it turns out, we do want you to know the truth

It seems like the mailbox is flooded these days with fliers from political parties and people seeking office. Mostly, they tell me why I should be afraid if that other so-and-so gets elected.

These political fliers get stuffed in my mailbox. I, in turn, stuff them in the trash. It’s an equal opportunity stuffing. I toss the crap from both parties.

But I got one this week that featured these headlines on the outside: “The media is controlling what you know.” And “They don’t want you to know the truth.”

Dear readers, that one got under my skin.

I have been in this business for more than 30 years. I’ve been fussed at by Democrats and Republicans. I’ve been blamed by a judge who lost his seat. I’ve been told in 2020 that the paper is one-sided -- by both a Republican and a Democrat.

But that part that burns my britches is the truth part.

We do want you to know the truth. And we work hard each day to get at it.

Some of the people you vote for, however, do not want you to get at the truth. They only want to spoon feed you their version of the “truth.”