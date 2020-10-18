Column: Are there more stink bugs in an election year?

Is it just me, or do there seem to be more stink bugs during a major election year? I think there is a connection here but that is just my personal observation. Seeing them sucking on my garden tomatoes, propels me to a whole new level of hate, and now they are invading my house. I have been finding them everywhere; on window screens, in drawers, between the pages of a magazine, living and dead ones on every window ledge and even one in my shower; sort of like political ads, coming at us from all directions.

So, why so many this year? It may have to do with the mild winter we had, allowing for two generations of stink bugs to grow this season. Expect more of the same next year.

Each female carries 10 egg sacs with up to 28 eggs in each sac. But help may be on the way in the form of the wheel bug, a type of assassin beetle, which if possible, is uglier that the stink bug. There is also a tiny Asian wasp, which controls the stink bug in China. I’m sure I’ll be writing about those future infestations one day … the cycle just continues.