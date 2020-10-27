Column: Are phantom odors the work of ghosts or merely coincidence?

Have you ever awakened to the smell of breakfast cooking when nobody is in the kitchen? Or the mysterious scent of a cologne or tobacco smoke when no one else is around?

Phantom odors are a familiar component of the paranormal world. Skeptics, on the other hand, reason that such experiences are explainable coincidences. But these puzzling odors seem to always tie in with a former resident and his or her stroll through life. They become a calling card of sorts.

I don’t claim to have any kind of psychic ability but an experience back in 2006 had me wondering. That spring, Ed, a family friend was in failing health at a local nursing home. One day I took him a small bouquet of roses. Since Ed was legally blind, he couldn’t read a card or note but the floral scent was something he would enjoy.

Not long afterwards, Ed passed away.

A week after his funeral service, I remember smelling a peculiar odor of roses in our living room. The scent probably lasted no more than a minute but it was so strong, I checked to see if maybe we had a Glade PlugIn attached to an electrical outlet. Of course we didn’t, but I wish we had; then I could have easily explained the phantom scent.