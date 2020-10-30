Column: A great lady and a great idea -- How Lady Bird's push for highway beautification remains visible today

Driving down America’s highways, we still see some of her bill at work. Flowers, trees, and plants adorn many exits and turn-offs. There are parks and places to turn into for rest and relaxation from long hours in transit between one place and another.

There’s no doubt Ms. Johnson had a profound effect on the way we see scenic areas in our time. She had a heavy influence on most of the hundreds of environmental bills which were passed during her husband’s presidency; including protections for the California redwoods and parts of the Grand Canyon.

But, she would be disappointed in us. Drive any road today and one sees trash in many places as well as various road refuse. I’m sure many of us have been either in front or behind cars whose passengers have chucked debris out their windows. The lack of care and responsibility to keep certain things clean and neat is simply appalling. It’s wrong. It needs to stop. People need to think twice before littering and looting the environment of its natural wonders.

In this time when almost anything can be bought, consumed, used, given away, or destroyed, we need a new environmental ethic and a feeling of renewed responsibility towards protecting the treasures of the earth.