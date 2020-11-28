Column: A checklist of books for holiday giving

Kathy Reich’s “A Conspiracy of Bones,” set in Charlotte, is a fictional look at the exploitation of children by political rumormongers.

In “The Antidote for Everything” by Charlotte doctor and author Kimmery Martin, a young woman urologist at a hospital clinic owned by a conservative religious group, goes to bat for her colleague, a gay doctor who serves gay and trans patients.

Lewis Bowling’s "Sam Ragan: North Carolina's Literary Godfather” captures the rich life of the newspaper editor who became the state’s poet laureate.

UNC-TV’s North Carolina Bookwatch featured these programs in its current season that wraps up next month. They are posted on the program’s website.

The following books will be featured in December.

East Carolina University’s Liza Wieland’s latest novel, “Paris 7 A.M.,” is perfect for a Francophile who loves American poetry and for anyone else who is intrigued by the times in Europe that accompanied the rise of Hitler.

For adventure lovers, Durham author Doug Bock Clark’s “The Last Whalers: Three Years in the Far Pacific with a Courageous Tribe and a Vanishing Way of Life” follows an isolated Indonesian island community living the same way its ancestors did hundreds of years ago.