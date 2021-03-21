Youth council members tackle current issues

A few weeks ago, I told you about a couple of ways the Catawba County Library System is helping area K-12 students and their parents/guardians with technology training and homework assistance. Let me take a moment to refresh your memory about what I described concerning the latter, a program called Homework Helpers.
Donna Mull, Catawba County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, oversees the Catawba County Youth Council, which is composed of a diverse group of area high school students (public, private, and home schooled), who applied and were invited to join the council. Donna encourages each year’s members to decide the types of projects they’ll work on based on the needs they see in the community. For the current year, the students developed, among other projects, Homework Helpers because they know kids are struggling with schoolwork, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting reduction of in-person class time.
Fifteen youth council members, who received training through the library and the Catawba County Council on Adolescents, are available to tutor elementary and middle school kids on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sherrills Ford – Terrell Branch Library at 9154 Sherrills Ford Road,Terrell; on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Main Library at 115 West C St., Newton; and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Conover Branch Library at 403 Conover Station Southeast, Conover.
This is first-come, first-served in-person free instruction.
I wanted to know more about these community-aware, ready-to-help teens — about the youth council, so I talked with Donna Mull, who made it clear she’s in the driver’s seat, but it’s the council that decides where the car is going, how it’s going to get there, and what its passengers are going to do once they arrive at their destination.
The council, which began about 12 years ago and is considered an official county committee, consists of around 30 high school students per year. The goals then and now are to connect young people with county government, get them involved with issues around the county, and strengthen their leadership skills. Donna is the group’s main adviser, but she’s assisted by Catawba County Library System director Siobhan Loendorf, retired Catawba Valley Community College administrator Linda Lutz, and Council on Adolescents of Catawba County director Jordan Ledford.
The youth council is further overseen by its own student officers. They, along with the group’s advisors, determine incoming council members. This year’s officers include President Luke Fountain, enrolled at Fred T. Foard but attending classes at Lenoir-Rhyne University through the High School Scholars Academy; Kate Cook from St. Stephens High School — also a Scholars Academy student; Mariah Culpepper from Newton’s Discovery High School; and Anna Grace Patel, a student at University Christian High School in Hickory.
Donna repeatedly sang the praises of both the officers and the council, pointing out that nearly all the meetings have been through Zoom and that the majority shows up month after month, and they, especially Luke Fountain, are enthusiastic, full of ideas, and faithful in their implementations. Furthermore, for established council activities, such as the organization’s annual involvement with Catawba County United Way, the kids who participate conduct themselves as the caring, concerned and well-versed adults they are on their way to becoming.
Though not all 30 or so youth council members participate, some portion of every year’s group works with the United Way, which allocates $10,000 each year for youth projects. During March and April, the youth council representatives assist the United Way in determining the money’s recipients. “It’s one of the kids’ favorite projects,” said Donna. “I think this really makes them aware of what issues are in the county when they read the applications. [The students] have to read them [during their own time] and rank them. They use a lot of critical-thinking skills.”
Donna continued, “They have lots of questions, such as, Is this cost effective? Is there a better way to do this? Is it worth the investment? Kids can be really critical, and they can be really smart in how they think through things.”
To receive funding, finalists state their cases in person before the youth council group. Then, the students must reach consensus about recipients, a goal that requires intelligent and informed debate as each young person defends her/his choices. “They become the UW board of directors almost on a small scale,” said Donna.
As mentioned, students seek out needs in the community and work to tackle them. Besides offering homework help, there are council members in the process of addressing the need for healthier diets among the food insecure. This came about after five members attended (virtually) the National 4-H Healthy Living Summit. “They had to develop a community project for Catawba County,” said Donna. “They were really interested in getting healthier foods to the homeless or those at risk of homelessness.”
Because the students were seeing less healthy food being collected and distributed to those experiencing food insecurity, they considered a number of ways to remedy the situation. Research and making community connections always come first after the brainstorming is over, so each student contacted an agency that seeks to assist those in need to find out if the agency would team up with the youth council.
“Ultimately, the group found partnership with Safe Harbor (a faith-based residential recovery program for women),” said Donna. “The students’ goal is a type of lunch-and-learn arrangement.” The high schoolers, supported by grants they’re working to secure, will cook with the residents and organize education opportunities related to healthy eating. “This will eventually be a full-council project,” Donna added.
Also on the youth council’s front burner is teen mental health, a concern identified by the council members as needing their attention. So far, some members have met with The Counseling Group in Hickory, and the entire council has heard a local counselor speak on the subject. Once the research is concluded, the council will begin brainstorming and discussing ways to address the problem.
Concluded Donna, “The students don’t want to just hear about the issues. They want to do something.”
WOW! Stories like this rekindle one’s faith in the next generation of leaders.
High school students interested in becoming members of the Catawba County Youth Council should contact Donna Mull at 828-465-8240.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.