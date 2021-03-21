Youth council members tackle current issues

Donna repeatedly sang the praises of both the officers and the council, pointing out that nearly all the meetings have been through Zoom and that the majority shows up month after month, and they, especially Luke Fountain, are enthusiastic, full of ideas, and faithful in their implementations. Furthermore, for established council activities, such as the organization’s annual involvement with Catawba County United Way, the kids who participate conduct themselves as the caring, concerned and well-versed adults they are on their way to becoming.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though not all 30 or so youth council members participate, some portion of every year’s group works with the United Way, which allocates $10,000 each year for youth projects. During March and April, the youth council representatives assist the United Way in determining the money’s recipients. “It’s one of the kids’ favorite projects,” said Donna. “I think this really makes them aware of what issues are in the county when they read the applications. [The students] have to read them [during their own time] and rank them. They use a lot of critical-thinking skills.”

Donna continued, “They have lots of questions, such as, Is this cost effective? Is there a better way to do this? Is it worth the investment? Kids can be really critical, and they can be really smart in how they think through things.”