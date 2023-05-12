Some younger people say retired persons are like old lions (or lionesses) roaring in the jungle. The lion that once ruled the jungle and defended the right to rule begins to show age.

Even though he loses his sleek mane, his powerful teeth disappear, and his ability to run and stalk is limited, he still has his roar. If we draw the analogy with senior citizens, many of their previous skills are gone but they continue to roar to mask those deficiencies.

This roar creates a tendency for younger people to avoid the roar and thus become more separated from the needs of the older person.

In eastern cultures, old persons are often cared for in multi-generational households, although this appears to be changing in some countries. In the past this tended to be true in western cultures. Today, there is almost a sense that parents should not burden their children in this way.

Senior parents are much more aware of having a source to pay for their older care. It is honorable that older parents want to be self-sufficient, but for the good of our society this might be a mistake. Because of the mobility of the citizenry of the United States and the sense of moving where the jobs are to make one’s own way in life, we are missing much of the inculcation of beliefs of previous generations. The tendency is to rely on government assistance instead of familial assistance has impacted the addition of government social programs.

An outgrowth of this cultural shift has created respect issues both from younger to older citizens and older citizens to younger citizens. Young people must remember that elderly people are now who they will one day be. Respecting their wisdom, knowledge, grace, and fortitude should be second nature but isn’t always the case. Part of this respect was based on previous generations and culture to receive knowledge from older members of their culture. Older citizens knew when to plant, when to harvest, how to cope with inclement weather, and many other survival skills needed by earlier generations. The tendency now appears to be to save time by going online and looking up the information needed for certain living and survival skills.

Let’s now look at how we address the issue of respect of older citizens and their respect in return to the younger generation.

Dealing with change is one of the most difficult challenges for both younger and older persons.

Older people tend to be very resistant to change while young persons have grown up with constant changes in their lives. It has been said that the only person who likes change is a baby with a wet diaper. The resistance of older persons to change often creates a view of older persons that they are outdated.

These assumptions are not healthy with creating connection and knowledge sharing. It is important for both seniors and non-seniors to realize that regardless of age, we are still unique individuals with a range of values, gifts, and flaws like any other person.

Respect seniors even if they are grumpy.

We can easily believe that an older person is “just cranky because they are old” rather than having a valid concern or complaint. One might simply start by asking the senior what the matter is instead of just drawing the conclusion that they are in a bad mood. They might even give you an answer that can be easily addressed to improve their day. Secondly, always remember the good qualities or positive attributes of the person and restate these qualities.

Many activities in society are not easy for elderly citizens.

It is often difficult to deal with the rudeness and abruptness of some people who provide services to elderly, forms that must be filled out in fine print, dealing with obstacles such as stairs and traffic, and telemarketers and con artists who often prey on older persons. Try to put yourself in an older person’s shoes to understand why they may be irritable.

Pain is a regular companion for numerous senior citizens.

Pain can often cause grumpiness. See that seniors have appropriate medication and access to doctors. It is also important to make sure seniors are not over-medicated. Periodic reviews of all medicines taken by professionals such as pharmacists may reduce unintended drug interactions. Recognize that seniors have pain, but also provide avenues to take their mind off the pain.

An active lifestyle is critical for happiness.

Suggest activities for involvement including clubs, social groups, restarting hobbies and using the internet. Help drive or walk them to activities, purchase hobby items, large-print books and papers, audible books on cell phones, or safe activities to get them enthused. You might be surprised how they will use this resource to look up old friends or research genealogy.

Help them develop a schedule of activities or events that will aid in their socialization.

Notice what older people are doing around you.

Many retired people continue to make contributions to the welfare of the community through civic and church activities. Lots of older citizens spend much time caring for grandchildren or the care of other people’s children. They also develop new talents to appreciate what life and the world have to offer. Recent research shows that many seniors are happier than people in their 20s and 30s.

Young people may be considerate of an older person’s well-being by recognizing the effects of age on coping with the frailties of life. Respect can be found in simple things like giving up seats on public transportation or in waiting rooms. Talk directly to older persons when having conversations, not around them. Let aging people keep their autonomy by letting them do the things that they can do for themselves. Ask a senior if they need help.

Sharing memories with older persons provides “aha” moments. You might be surprised where some older persons have been in the world, what issues were present in the past concerning their music and clothing, and world events they experienced first-hand.

Sharing knowledge should not be one way. Seniors obviously have significant life experiences but may lack technical skills for using innovative technologies. I continue to be amazed about the number of seniors that use Facebook, Twitter, and other networking sites. I bet most seniors would make the most of these technologies once they get the hang of it.

Once the infirmities of old age reach a certain level, both younger and older persons must understand the inevitability of the need for more intense personal care to meet the health needs. Some professionals say that when the abilities of a couple are reduced to less than one person to cope with everyday living tasks then the need for more advanced skills is necessary. This is obviously a hard choice but one that must be made.

Remember the advice of my deceased grandfather, “When you sit down, you die.” The next generation still needs matriarchs and patriarchs who share advice without becoming old lions or lionesses roaring.