The 2024 national election is starting to get interesting. Candidates are jumping into the race or exploring their options to run. Already, many are cringing at the money which will be spent to elect candidates to national offices. What else could be done with all those millions of dollars?

We will have some of the oldest candidates ever running for public office. While many will engage in the merits for or against a candidate’s age, one of the most important validations for the winner will be the energy they can bring to the office.

Leadership is the ability to walk through the door, articulate one’s ideas and principles, and use the physical, mental, and spiritual stamina to make appropriate changes when necessary. Voters should be wise enough to not simply discount a candidate’s age but look on the energy and attitude of each candidate.

If we are honest and observant, we would be wise to note our current elected president may not have the physical or mental energy to complete another four-year term in high office.

President Biden is very good at debating one-on-one with a journalist or another official, but his cognitive skills can wane at times. Also, his physical stamina seems to be eroding.

Now, to be clear, people made fun of Gerald Ford for a few physical missteps, and we should not simply use those moments alone in total judgment. Yet, to see the President of the United States fumble to the podium to announce the horror of the Afghan withdrawal was a clear sign of absolute weakness. A better leader would have erectly marched in and explained the event. There was no way the announcement could have gone well for it was clearly an embarrassment for the country, but those are the moments one needs great and firm leadership.

There is no question other countries in the world perceive the country as weak because our leader shows weakness. The voters will decide if such a projection of weakness should continue. While Biden’s work with the U.S. Congress to stave off inflation is merited, what other crises are looming? And the question is, can he physically and mentally handle what is ahead? Does he have the stamina and the character to see us through?

George H.W. Bush wrote to President Nixon when Bush was head of the Republican National Committee during the Watergate years. He specifically encouraged President Nixon to resign. His actions took courage. Now the Republican Party needs courage again to deal with former president Trump. Will the Republicans back the former president’s reelection campaign in the face of all the news, baggage, and weight which comes against such an extravagantly elegant figure? For now, the many attacks on him have proven to be unjustified. Yet, as is currently clear, he is going to be sued and countersued for all manner of things. Another question is: Can he politically survive the current charges against him?

Like in Clinton’s era, many people were willing to let deficiencies in manner and character slide if the government could work to get the economy in good shape. As we do on many occasions, we choose dollars over character. Will the party move to choose another frontrunner and be willing to face both the positive and negative consequences? Who knows? There are some very decent possibilities in the race or perhaps soon to join the race. The next six months will determine a lot of things for campaigns.

Earlier this month, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined the race for the Democratic nomination. As he entered the chase, he already received the approval of 14% of previous Biden voters. It seems like a small number now, but can be a telling one. When his father announced for the presidency in 1968, he was seen as a longshot, too. The way RFK campaigned made a difference. The way he connected with people. He said he was not running against any one person but to bring about new policies. If his son shares those thoughts, he could rack up some healthy voting numbers. When he announced last week in Boston, he spoke for an hour and a half without notes or a teleprompter. Maybe that was too long, but he has his own ideas and he can articulate them. My goodness, how we need someone who is elected to be able to do that.

Candidates don’t do as much of that anymore. They do not write their own words or articulate their own ideas. Such is why many people appreciated, even if they may have disagreed with, the tweets of Donald Trump, and why they get aggravated with our current president who appears to struggle with his own speaking.

Elections are about sustainability and stamina. The question is which candidates will show it off the most.