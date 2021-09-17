Why some countries have succeeded (and others have failed) to contain the pandemic

GeographyCountries that have natural boundaries that are difficult to cross (such as Australia as an island nation), are better able to control their borders to prevent those who might be infected from coming in from abroad. Here again, Europe has been at a disadvantage given the close proximity of countries that share land borders on the continent (and free movement within the EU). States with rural populations are less vulnerable given natural distancing, compared to highly urbanized areas where citizens are crammed into city centers.

SizeThere are fewer logistical hurdles to providing relief and distributing vaccines in smaller countries. It is unsurprising that small countries such as Malta have been near the top in vaccination rates while large nations such as India have had a harder time vaccinating their citizenry.

General healthThose who are obese and/or have preexisting health conditions are at increased risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 compared to those who are healthier. This leaves states such as Mexico, for example, where there are high rates of obesity and diabetes, more vulnerable than those states with healthier populations, such as Japan, which has the lowest obesity rate of countries in the OECD (an international organization of developed nations).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}