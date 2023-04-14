“The Whale” is a great film about disgusting things. The award-winning play turned film in December of 2022 stars Brendan Fraser as a morbidly obese man navigating the trips and trials of his own life. Given little time to live, he tries to arrive at some truth in his life while attempting to recover a relationship with his daughter, whom he has not seen in many years.

The setting of the film, a brilliant move by director Darren Aronofsky, places Fraser’s character, Charlie, in the main room of an apartment for most of the movie. The scenes are dark, like the choices in Charlie’s life. There’s a divorce, a male lover’s suicide, the loss of a relationship with his daughter, a dimming view of salvation, and an incredible food addiction. Viewers see Fraser’s character struggle with all of these things, juggling them like some kind of macabre contest. Fraser is awesomely adept as an actor to show Charlie’s vulnerability, coming from his own choices, but also his kindness to feed the birds outside his window and the sincerity he displays with the online students he teaches.

The play and the movie transcend beautifully. Each one of us makes choices and carries sins and burdens too much to bear. We are the sum of our choices. There would be scant few of us who would want every moment of our lives shown on film to others. None of us are without sins. All of us face addictions of some kind.

Much like Ahab in the novel “Moby Dick,” a work the film references, the captain of the ship is addicted to finding and killing the white whale. He is consumed by the task and it eventually consumes him. One of the film’s effects is to ask each viewer, in a dark and morbid way, what things consume us? Where does detriment lie?

While some have criticized the choice of Fraser to be the lead actor and question why an obese actor was not chosen for the role, Fraser navigates his role and the physical setting in an admirable and respectful way. It is a serious role to be sure. He handles it well. Again, the setting is very confining. One is faced with watching actors in isolation. The setting is very similar to works such as “12 Angry Men,” where the actors move in a jury room. In “The Whale,” they act in a living room that doubles as a kitchen.

Fraser gorges himself on food, struggles to walk and breathe, and struggles at his relationships. There are things he holds onto that give him hope. There is also a nagging feeling that he is trapped, not only in his physical body, but by his choices and behaviors. The actors do an amazing job of offering choices to a man who is living on borrowed time. His best friend, also the sister of his deceased lover, encourages him to go to the hospital. She is also a bit of an enabler. A traveling thief, turned missionary, offers him discussions on God. His daughter provides him enough grief to maybe change his ways.

All of these characters offer Charlie some measure of redemption. If he goes to the hospital, he may live a while longer. If he restores his relationship with his daughter and she gets the money he supposedly offers, he will feel better. If the young man can get Charlie to see the light of scripture, he will feel better. Yet, there are no great choices there.

Amidst the thoughts of redemption, there are sick and dark things in this film. Pornography. The shameful bashing of Christianity. Masturbation. The thought that a great amount of money can heal a relationship. The deep pain of losing a loved one. Marijuana use. A lot of victimhood. Charlie says, “I’m sorry,” a lot.

There is no question the film is hard to watch, but it reminds us all about life being hard to navigate at times. The movie reminds us that each of us carries secret sins and burdens, that no one is immune from temptation and hard choices. The film is a reminder about life being incredibly messy, and sometimes, we make it way messier by the sum of our choices.

The large anti-Christian message of the film is an obvious drawback to the movie. In Fraser’s character, we see how someone can be jaded by the hope Christ offers and how our hurts can blind us to salvation a Holy God can bring out of the pains in Charlie’s life. Scripture tells us Christ called out the people burdened with heaviness and promises rest from those burdens. Everything the film says about Christianity is wrong, even though it feels culturally correct in our day and time.

In the end, the film is a masterpiece in its setting, direction, and acting, but a big downer because it deals with so many things which are too normal in our society: broken homes, loss of hope, lack of community, isolation, addiction, a lack of kindness and a disrespect to a faith many honor.

It would be easy to like or hate the film and leave the discussion there; however, we would be wise to think about how we can be a service amid the messier things in our culture and society.