Watch now: Memorial honors Zahra; he's there every day to tend it

Jake Icenhour considers the death of 10-year-old Zahra Baker in 2010 the worst thing that has happened in Caldwell County in his 85 years.
Icenhour built a memorial to the child after parts of her dismembered body were found on his property off Christie Road.
The story of Zahra made national headlines. Her tale began as a missing person report in 2010 and ended with her stepmother, Elisa Baker, pleading guilty to second-degree murder less than a year later.
Icenhour remains troubled by the case.
“ I can’t believe someone would be that evil,” he said Tuesday. “It’s still hard for me to believe.”
He added, “It bugged me so much, I had trouble sleeping.”
Icenhour channeled his dismay into action. He erected a large sign on the road in the immediate aftermath of Zahra’s case.
Then he built a shelter and a memorial. He makes the four-minute drive from his home to the memorial every day.
“There’s always something to do,” he said. Icenhour said he replaced some flowers on Monday. He ran over a lengthy to-do list of work that remains to be done at the site while we talked.
On Tuesday, he found a stuffed toy left at the memorial. People still drop items at the site. Icenhour said it is rare to go two consecutive days without seeing a new token of remembrance. He said people leave toys, notes and, in one case, an old hat. “Sometimes people leave what they have,” he said.
Icenhour’s gift is a memorial of devotion in the face of unspeakable cruelty. The fate of Zahra still weighs on him.
“I can go down there at night,” he said. “There are benches I put in to sit on. Sometimes, it gets eerie for me.”
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
