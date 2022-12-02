Want to be on 'American Pickers' TV show? Here's how

The cast of the TV show “American Pickers” is returning to North Carolina in February. If you want the show to swing by your place, here are some things you should know:

The TV show is asking for interesting people with a bunch of compelling items that have been collected/ hoarded. If you’ve watched the show, you know what I mean.

The pickers only pick private collections. A release from the show emphasized that means no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

Still interested? Call them up at 646-493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of your collection.

And if you are asking yourself: What is “American Pickers?” You can take a gander at the show on the History Channel.

Bring the cheers

If you happen to drop by Alexander County’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday, be sure to notice the grand marshal.

This year the parade honors one Lee Sharpe, owner of The Taylorsville Times.

Lee absolutely adores attention and will be eager to see people shouting his name and cheering for him. That last sentence is a complete exaggeration. But it is what I would like to see.

Lee has spent his life enriching Taylorsville, Hiddenite and Alexander County. For the most part, he has worked behind the scenes. That’s been his choice.

In addition to his devotion to Alexander County, he has also been devoted to good journalism.

There’s a long list of people he has nurtured at the newspaper. He gave many of us our first jobs and the opportunity to try, fail and try again. He was always patient.

Lee supplied us with equipment that was typically ahead of his competitors, he gave great advice, and he paid better than many larger papers.

Working there was like being part of Lee’s family. I have always felt fortunate for the opportunity to work beside and learn from Lee.

Shout at him Saturday an extra time for me. The parade starts at 3 and runs through downtown.