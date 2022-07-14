Vietnam veterans living in Catawba County asked to gather for photo Saturday morning in Newton

Veterans who served in Vietnam, specifically those who either put boots on the ground or earned the Vietnam ribbon, are invited to gather on the steps of the Catawba County Justice Center for a photograph on Saturday.

Robert Paysour, a Vietnam veteran, has worked with other veterans to arrange for panoramic photographer Benjamin Porter to come to Newton for the photo.

The image will be taken at 10 a.m.

I had the chance to talk to Robert last week. He has put a great deal of his own time and more than a little of his own money into setting up the photo to document the Vietnam veterans in the county.

Robert said the photo is important because Vietnam veterans are reaching the age where the ranks are thinning.

“It’s for history,” he said. Robert noted Vietnam veterans are in there 70s, 80s and 90s. “We’re not going to be around here much longer,” he added. “Agent Orange is taking a toll on us.”

The last photo of the group was snapped in 2006. Robert said more than 100 veterans showed up for that photo. “I never counted but there’s at least that many,” he said.

It is past time to update the photo.

Robert asked that veterans who want to be in the photo show up at 9 a.m. to sign a roster so there will be names to go with the photo. That is a wise move. Too often, we end up with photos that do not have names and information that will likely prove valuable for future generations.

This photo is one of those instances.

“We need to do this for history, so please try to make it,” he said.

Robert added that chairs will be available for veterans who cannot stand that long.

The Catawba County Justice Center can be found at 100 Government Drive, Newton NC, 28658.