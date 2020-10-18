Veteran served twice in Korea's DMZ

Neal, a specialist fourth class -- special weapons platoon, was part of Operation Team Spirit. His first operation lasted from February 1980 to June 1980; the second from February 1982 to July 1982. Both were “in country,” meaning in the field, living in foxholes and bunkers, and not at bases longer than to get assignments and collect supplies and equipment before heading up to the DMZ. Between operations, Neal returned to Hawaii for more training.

Before leaving Hawaii the first time, “they put our personal belongings in a cardboard box with our home address on it in case you didn’t make it back,” Neal shared.

Arriving in South Korea, Neal’s first task, which took two weeks to complete, was to join fellow Operation Team Spirit guys and hide in abandoned warehouses in the port city of Buson, coming out during the night to unload equipment — tanks, helicopters, trucks, food, water, ammunition, and so forth — from Merchant Marine ships. “A huge military show of force came in,” Neal explained. These were pieces of equipment and supplies that Neal’s platoon would use.

“We were the guys in the shadows, unloading at night and putting it on a [train] to send up to base camp.” The goal: not to be noticed by North Koreans, who likely were in the area, infiltrators observing everything the Americans were doing.