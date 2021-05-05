Two NC barbecue restaurants featured in new book

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When you see Backyard’s “rustic” building about a mile from the intersection of N.C. 54 and N.C. 55., maybe you will agree that it is like the unpretentious location in Netflix’s still popular “House of Cards” where Freddie Hayes served up racks of ribs to the fictional South Carolina congressman and soon-to-be-president Francis Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey.

I went there and ordered a “working man’s” special barbecue sandwich with hushpuppies and baked beans. The hushpuppies counted as one vegetable. I paid $4.99 plus $1.29 for a small glass of iced tea. A delicious bargain.

“It is a family corporation,” Marquis Egerton II, a family member, explained. “We’re taking small salaries and have faith that the hard work we’re doing now will build up value for our family.” Marquis’s uncle Melvin Simmons is the family patriarch and head chef. Sometimes called “Big Paulie,” he brought all of his expertise about how to cook barbecue over hickory and oak coals, not to mention his recipes, to the enterprise back in 2007, when this large family took over a former A&W Barbecue location.