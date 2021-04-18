This Preacher prays for laughs

If you’d like to see him in person, you’ve got your chance. He’s going to be at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 23 at 7 p.m.

He started writing jokes when he was 16. I asked him to share a few, and he laughed and admitted, “They were so not funny. Stupid stuff.” At 17, he debuted during an open mic opportunity in Memphis, Tennessee, but it took his “momma,” as Preacher calls his mother, to force him to actually walk onto the stage. He said they called his name, and he froze. Didn’t even acknowledge he was in the building. “I was terrified,” he reported.

Preacher said his momma hollered, “He’s right here!” and then turned to her son and told him in what I’m assuming was the sort of mom voice I remember using many times when my kids were teenagers, “You’re not gonna waste my gas money!”

I guess he told some of those jokes he now considers “so not funny,” because it was a few years and some struggles as an aspiring stand-up comic before people started realizing just how funny he is. At one point, he was homeless and trying to survive on the streets of Los Angeles. He said sleeping was the challenge. Even when “something” wasn’t actually crawling on him, he still felt as if “something” was crawling on him.

