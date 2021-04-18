This Preacher prays for laughs

You know how you sometimes talk to a person for the first time, and you know within moments that you like him or her? The person is unpretentious, gracious, and non-judgmental. Throw in funny, and you’ve got yourself a gem.
That’s the way it went when I talked to rising comedic star Preacher Lawson. If you’re an “America’s Got Talent” fan, you might remember him from 2017’s season 12 when he made it to the finals or when he went on to compete on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” and, again, made it to the finals. Or maybe you’ve been following him the past few years on the internet. There are loads of video clips of his routines. In fact, I got caught up the other day watching them. I couldn’t stop. Just one more, I kept telling myself. Just one more.
Like the one titled “Why is your name Preacher?” He explained in the clip and to me that when he was only 2 weeks old, a bunch of strangers had a good look at him and then predicted he was going to be a preacher when he grew up. From that moment on, his mom, Kimberly Lawson, called him Preacher, and as far as Preacher is concerned, that’s his real name. Period. Not saying anymore about it.
Just looking at 30-year-old Preacher Lawson makes me smile. He can do things with his face — with his eyes and his bottom lip. You’ve heard “loose lips sink ships?” Preacher could sink an armada.
If you’d like to see him in person, you’ve got your chance. He’s going to be at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 23 at 7 p.m.
He started writing jokes when he was 16. I asked him to share a few, and he laughed and admitted, “They were so not funny. Stupid stuff.” At 17, he debuted during an open mic opportunity in Memphis, Tennessee, but it took his “momma,” as Preacher calls his mother, to force him to actually walk onto the stage. He said they called his name, and he froze. Didn’t even acknowledge he was in the building. “I was terrified,” he reported.
Preacher said his momma hollered, “He’s right here!” and then turned to her son and told him in what I’m assuming was the sort of mom voice I remember using many times when my kids were teenagers, “You’re not gonna waste my gas money!”
I guess he told some of those jokes he now considers “so not funny,” because it was a few years and some struggles as an aspiring stand-up comic before people started realizing just how funny he is. At one point, he was homeless and trying to survive on the streets of Los Angeles. He said sleeping was the challenge. Even when “something” wasn’t actually crawling on him, he still felt as if “something” was crawling on him.
In L.A., Preacher wasn’t a newcomer to life’s challenges. As a kid, he and his mom had traveled around a lot, often sleeping in their car. He said he was 13 when he finally got his own bed. The hardest part, though, was being “the new kid” over and over again in school — as many as 20 times. Preacher got along OK because of his friendly nature and his willingness to do whatever it took to make his fellow students laugh. He said he never tried to usurp another kid’s position as class clown, nor did he want to be class clown number two, but if “no one else would step up,” as he put it, he’d accept the role. “I’ve always been hyper,” he shared.
Preacher said he was 7 when he walked by a little kid swinging on the playground. “I faked like he kicked me,” said Preacher. “I rolled and did a backflip. He was dying laughing. I knew then I wanted to make people laugh. Me being over the top makes people laugh. I’ll hurt myself just so somebody will laugh.”
Don’t worry too much, though, when you see him throwing himself down or dancing around like his joints are coming loose. He’s obviously in excellent physical condition, something he probably attributes at least in part to being vegan. I asked him about his choice to eat no animal products. He started out by saying he had a dog. I worried for a second that the story wasn’t going to be one I wanted to hear, what with Preacher having just told me about being homeless for a while. But, that’s not how it went.
Preacher said he’d heard people talking about their dogs as if they were the people’s children. “I thought that was dumb,” said Preacher. Then, he got a dog and fell in love with it. “I felt like it was my child,” Preacher admitted. “Then I found out pigs are smarter than dogs. Then I saw a documentary.” It must have been about how cows and pigs and chickens and so forth live miserable lives before being slaughtered. The result for Preacher was no more eating anything related to an animal.
Then Preacher shared a little more information than I really needed to hear about how his daily gastrointestinal performances have vastly improved since becoming vegan and how good he feels. I watched a video clip of Preacher running down the aisle, around the judges, and up the steps — backward — as he took the stage to perform during an episode of “Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019. It was clear that the man felt good. He made me think of an older cat I used to have. When she had a successful trip to the litter box, she’d take victory laps up and down the hallway.
Preacher’s won a number of awards, including the 2015 Funniest Comedian in Florida and the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition, but his appearances on AGT are what really got his career moving. Even though he wasn’t an AGT winner in the sense of coming out on top, he won the hearts of many comedy lovers and caught the attention of some movers and shakers.
Preacher credits his current success to having made it onto AGT, saying that because he moved around so much growing up, he never learned how to develop strong relationships with people, never established any groundwork for becoming a successful networker, and for a comedian, being good at networking, Preacher explained, is even more important than being funny. “Networking is the number one source of success,” said Preacher, “and it was difficult for me. I was so lucky I got on America’s Got Talent.”
So, what if Preacher hadn’t become a comedian? What would he have liked to be? Maybe on the radio, he said, because “I gotta talk.” Or possibly the military or the fire department. Whoa! You have to sit down and watch a few or a bunch of Preacher’s videos — or better yet, go see him at L.P. Frans Stadium on the 23rd — and then try to imagine him in the military. Those big eyes, that bottom lip that can’t possibly be fully connected to his jaw, and his great big laugh. Nope. No way. Preacher Lawson has grown up to be exactly what he was meant to be.
By the way, another comedian, internet star Southern Momma (Darren Knight), will be at L.P. Frans just a couple of weeks after Preacher. Southern Momma’s show is on May 1 at 8 p.m.
