The time was brief but treasured: 100 years celebrated with Alexander County family

Margie was 100 and cold.

With temperatures in the 80s outside, the A/C was on in the living room area at the assisted living center where she spends her days. I must admit the cool air felt good to me.

Eventually, not even the warm embrace of family and a number of blankets on her lap could ward off the chill and Margie’s desire to return to her room and a comfortable bed.

But before she was wheeled away, her sister, brother-in-law, two nieces, a nephew and her sister’s great-grandchild were able to spend a few minutes inquiring about her needs and enjoying the company of each other as we celebrated her birthday.

The time was brief but treasured.

Margie is my aunt. She is the oldest of 10 children born to Dwight and Minnie Icenhour in Alexander County. My mother was one of the youngest. She’s been gone 24 years. Diabetes is a mean disease.

Margie left home and eventually made her way to Cannon Mills and lived most of her adult life in Kannapolis. She’s outlived two husbands and all but two of her siblings.

She grew up with a mind that was quick and she was always at work, creating crafts and pulling in her sisters to decorate everything from yardsticks to butter churns.