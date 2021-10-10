The news you need to know: A week of political coverage ahead

On Monday, we start a week of political coverage focused on the thoughts and ambitions of people who want to hold public office in Catawba County.

The candidates for Conover City Council are up first. We asked the eight candidates in that race to share thoughts on the future of the city and the challenges the municipality faces.

We will turn to Maiden’s town council race on Tuesday, followed by Newton’s city council candidates on Wednesday.

School board races and elections in some of our smaller municipalities will follow.

We hope you will take time to carefully read the answers of the people seeking your vote. The questions and responses will appear in the pages of the Hickory Daily Record and online at hickoryrecord.com.

We urge you to go beyond the paper’s reporting and find out more about the candidates who interest you most.

But mostly, we hope you vote.

The number of people making a trip to the ballot box for municipal and school board elections is typically low when compared to the rolls of registered voters.

The good news for those that vote is each ballot has more impact when turnout is low.