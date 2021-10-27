The influence of Frank Porter Graham

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In North Carolina, Graham is remembered not so much for his negotiating skills as for his courageous defense of academic freedom, his advocacy for the university during the Great Depression, his support for working people, and his efforts for fair treatment and opportunity for Black residents, all of which Link covers in illuminating detail.

Graham was born in 1886 in Fayetteville, the son of a Confederate veteran. He grew up in Charlotte, where his father led the public school system. After an extraordinary career as a student at UNC, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1909. After graduate work at Columbia University and service in the Marine Corps, he returned to UNC to teach history. In 1930, over his objection, he was chosen to be president of the university, holding office until 1949 when he was appointed to the U.S. Senate.

His strong efforts to secure public support for the university, his fierce protection of freedom of thought and expression for university faculty, and his support for Black residents and working people are still part of the university’s culture.