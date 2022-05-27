The death of George Floyd and the continued need for institutional reform

This week marks the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Floyd, as we know as a result of cellphone video footage, was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who held Floyd down on the ground in a chokehold for nine and a half minutes, rendering him unable to breathe.

Floyd’s death galvanized the nation (and people around the world). Change, it seemed, would soon be underway. “I think what’s happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history,” presidential candidate (at that time) Joe Biden said, “in terms of civil liberties, civil rights, and just treating people with dignity.”

Yet two years on from Floyd’s death, progress has been frustratingly slow. Police killings did not decline in the aftermath of Floyd’s death. Legislative reform efforts in Congress stalled or have failed. After a brief period of unity, Americans retreated behind their partisan shields. Soon after Floyd’s death, it seemed as though we were back to politics as usual.

That should not, perhaps, have come as much of a surprise. Floyd’s death, after all, was not the first time that Americans had witnessed the mistreatment or death of a Black man at the hands of U.S. law enforcement.

Nearly 30 years prior, in a pre-internet “viral” video, Americans watched Los Angeles police officers beat a defenseless Black man, Rodney King, while he was on the ground after having been stunned with a Taser. The officers involved were charged with using excessive force but acquitted, sparking the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Numerous similar beatings and killings have occurred (and have been recorded) since. Little seems to change.

Floyd’s death mirrored, in several ways, the (video recorded) death of Eric Garner, a 43-year-old Black man who was killed by law enforcement on the streets of Staten Island in 2015. Garner, like Floyd, was physically imposing yet has been described as being gentle in nature. Both were killed as they were held down on the ground in chokeholds while repeating that they were unable to breath.

Floyd’s death seemed to be different, perhaps, in part due to the casual way in which Chauvin, his executioner, carried out the killing. But the end result was the same — an unarmed Black man was killed by the police, recorded on camera for the world to see.

Prior to the advent of recorded video, there were photographs of African Americans who were killed (often hanged) by members of the Ku Klux Klan, white mobs, or others in acts of vigilante “justice”. Prior to photographs there were written and oral accounts of such killings. Despite such evidence, change seemed to come haltingly, if at all.

There has been some progress. Overt acts of racism are less common than they once were.

The killing of unarmed Black men nonetheless continues to occur with disturbing frequency. Why, and what can we do to affect change?

Though everyone, it seemed, watched the video of Floyd’s murder, not everyone “saw it” in the same way. When we see things that do not fall in line with our pre-established beliefs, we tend to interpret what we see in light of our beliefs rather than change our beliefs in light of new evidence. This was the case, Michael Eric Dyson of Vanderbilt University argues in his recently published book “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America” in relation to the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014.

Whereas some viewed Brown’s death as a tragic murder involving an unarmed teenager and overaggressive law enforcement, others viewed it as police officers protecting themselves from a threatening “thug.” Videos of Black men being killed by white police officers can become Rorschach tests, Dyson points out, in which what “we see is what we expect to see.”

To be Black in America, Dyson writes, is to feel terror. And terror, he says, comes in at least two speeds.

Fast terror is “the spectacle of Black death in public displays of vengeance and violence aimed at defenseless Black bodies.” Recorded video provides tangible evidence of such crimes.

But there is also slow terror, which is barely visible. Such terror denies opportunities for African Americans that Caucasians enjoy and includes such things as Black students being expelled from school and Black men being imprisoned at disproportionate rates.

Viewers of videos showing the death of unarmed Black men at the hands of white police officers cannot deny the fast terror of such incidents. But some may not recognize or acknowledge the slow terror that lurks beneath the surface. If left unaddressed, the prevalence of slow terror prevents the establishment of true racial equality.

Videos such as those documenting Floyd’s death do not depict (in tangible form) the deep historical roots of racial injustice in America. They are snapshots devoid of historical context.

Though the American founding was couched in lofty aspirational values, American history is rooted in the reliance of a white majority on Black labor for sustenance since the establishment of the institution of slavery.

Still today, the legacy of slavery casts a wide net, and includes, as listed by Dyson, “the theft of Black land, social opportunity and social mobility; the prison industrial complex; inequalities in education, employment, and housing” which has left many Black Americans, “permanently poor, vulnerable to disease, socially dislocated, and resorting to crime, especially stealing food to feed families or engaging in other illegal activities to support kin.”

Some may have viewed the George Floyd video and concluded that racism has not been eradicated in the United States because there are still a few bad apples in the bunch. But that misses the point.

Racism will persist as long as the institutions and practices that foster racial inequities remain in place. Bringing Derek Chauvin to justice is not enough. Criminal justice reform, along with significant reform to other U.S. institutions, will be required in order to establish true racial justice in America (or to at least move closer to establishing such justice).

Enacting change is difficult and takes time. The immediate changes that some had hoped for in the wake of George Floyd’s death may not yet have materialized. But we must not give up the fight to reach our aspirational values by establishing a truly integrated multiracial democracy based on just institutions that provide liberty and equality of opportunity for all.

David R. Dreyer is a political science professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University