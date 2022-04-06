Taylorsville Times owner honored with Long Leaf Pine award; Sharpe has been a leader in Alexander County for nearly 60 years

About a year ago, my son started a new job. We talked about pay, opportunity and the company culture.

But what really got me excited was the number of leaders there who offered him advice, took time to get to know him and supported him as he found his place.

We discussed the incredible value of working with people who take an interest in your success and provide a path to achievement.

I know that value because I have been exceedingly fortunate to have work mentors who helped guide and shape me.

The first one was Lee Sharpe, the owner of The Taylorsville Times. On Monday night, Lee was honored by Alexander County commissioners. He was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest volunteer award presented in North Carolina.

Lee is plenty deserving but awards and recognition only tell part of the story.

Lee cares deeply for Alexander County. His accomplishments include working diligently to help establish a hospital in Taylorsville, serving repeatedly in leadership roles and being a faithful member of his church.

He also publishes a twice-a-week paper and daily website. He’s been integral to the paper’s success for the past 60 years. Without The Taylorsville Times, the good deeds, celebrations and news of Alexander County residents would not be recorded for posterity.

All those attributes are important. But what sets Lee apart is his kindness and humility. When I worked with Lee and his late wife, Jane, I know I tried their patience. It was my first job, and I was full of piss and vinegar. Lee and Jane saw something in me that allowed them to overlook my immaturity. They believed in me and set expectations for me. I grew as a person and a journalist as I tried to live up to those expectations.

I often think of the Tuesday nights I spent at the Times office, working on the Wednesday edition of the printed paper. It was usually just me and Lee. We would wrap up around 11 at night. In addition to admiring Lee’s work ethic, I was fortunate to absorb his wisdom. He had more time to talk when the doors were closed and the other members of the Times family went home.

I still apply the lessons he shared then in my work today. I am not alone. Lee and Jane made the Times a place to learn and grow for so many of us over the decades.

Lee was honored Monday. He deserved it.

The award confirms what the people who have worked shoulder to shoulder with him over the years already knew, Lee is the best.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record. He worked for five years at The Taylorsville Times.

