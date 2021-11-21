T-shirts, torn jeans are not respectful attire for school

It was many years ago that I graduated high school — 55 years to be exact. So, when I write about dress codes in school, it will be controversial. When I went to school, boys had to wear dress slacks and sport shirts, no jeans or T-shirts. Girls had to wear a dress or a skirt and a blouse. Boys could not have any facial hair.
Fast forward to the year 2021. What do I think about dress codes in school? I am an older man. Some would call me an old fogey. The last apartment complex that I lived in, a younger man, when he saw me coming, would say, “Old man, old man, George Carlin, old man.” Yes, I am old, but I am very lenient in my way of thinking.
I think the way I see some school kids going to school is wrong. I do not think they have to go back to the way it was when I was a child, but torn jeans and sloppy T-shirts and T-shirts with inappropriate sayings are wrong. I think having a stricter dress code gives a better environment in the classroom. Having kids dress and looking neat is not something that goes against their rights, it is just common decency.
It seems that the culture anymore is for people to look any way they want. I think there needs to be a line that needs to be drawn. Parents need to look better, and they need to pass that down to their children and have them going to school dressed neatly. Sloppy clothing is not the way that children should dress in school.
I realize that a lot of families live in poverty, and that is sad for the richest country in the world, but I will save that for another day. There is nothing wrong for children to wear hand-me-down clothing as long as it is clean, neat, and not torn. I had an older brother, so I wore many hand-me-down clothes in my younger years.
I know that many young men now grow beards and mustaches. I see nothing wrong with that. In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with older students having facial hair.
My opinion goes to the clothes only. Being neat shows respect, decency, and that you care how you look to others. Some children think that it is cool to wear torn jeans and T-shirts that have controversial sayings. It is wrong, wrong.
That is my opinion and my opinion only. However, I bet many older people will agree with me and many younger parents will not.
Larry Fish shares the insights of a man who has gained the wisdom that comes with a long life. He has been married 50 years to a woman from the Philippines. He has two grown children, five grandkids, and one great-granddaughter. He lives in Raleigh, close to the airport.