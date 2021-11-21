T-shirts, torn jeans are not respectful attire for school

It was many years ago that I graduated high school — 55 years to be exact. So, when I write about dress codes in school, it will be controversial. When I went to school, boys had to wear dress slacks and sport shirts, no jeans or T-shirts. Girls had to wear a dress or a skirt and a blouse. Boys could not have any facial hair.

Fast forward to the year 2021. What do I think about dress codes in school? I am an older man. Some would call me an old fogey. The last apartment complex that I lived in, a younger man, when he saw me coming, would say, “Old man, old man, George Carlin, old man.” Yes, I am old, but I am very lenient in my way of thinking.

I think the way I see some school kids going to school is wrong. I do not think they have to go back to the way it was when I was a child, but torn jeans and sloppy T-shirts and T-shirts with inappropriate sayings are wrong. I think having a stricter dress code gives a better environment in the classroom. Having kids dress and looking neat is not something that goes against their rights, it is just common decency.

