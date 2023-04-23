I understand why our ancestors considered spring to be beginning of a new year. It is the restart we look forward to all winter.

Recently a writer friend declared the spring season to be the illusion of control.

I agree. For gardeners, spring is the giddiness of shopping in a garden center. Who can resist all those colorful blooms and healthy green plants?

Nothing is closer to a gardener’s heart than picking new plants for the house, starts for the vegetable garden or new perennials to replace the winterkills. We pilfer the seed racks and pick out a new shrub to fill in that blank spot we forgot. We load up the flatbed carts, imagining how they’ll spruce up your place.

If you’re like me, you can’t wait to snap up primroses during their brief window of availability. I did that very thing around mid-March this year and found three gorgeous yellow ones to replace the trio that became slug fodder.

This year will be different, we tell ourselves. Now, before the bugs move in and the moles burrow tunnels, before weeds invade the mulch, before drought turns green lawns to brown stubble, we’ll revel in the halcyon days of a Piedmont spring. First to arrive are the redbuds and daffodils. Then it is on to the dogwoods and azaleas, lilacs and iris, magnolia and day lilies — a riot of color from March through June. The parade of blooms is enough to prompt any Yankee to put down stakes.

Hopeful gardeners vow to get a handle on what it takes to create and keep a lawn picture perfect. We yank the chickweed and shepherd’s purse and creeping Charlie before they choke out the fescue. We prune, top and shape plants to show them who is boss. We’ll savor our raised beds. Our tomatoes will be wormless, our cucumbers bugless and our lettuce unwilted.

Indoors, we zap the mealy bugs on succulents. We’ll put wintered-over plants that look like artifacts from an ancient civilization into new pots. We heft ferns to the porch and start a watering regimen to make the neighbors marvel at our green thumbs.

For more than 40 Carolina springs, I’ve fallen for the gardener’s wishfulness. I am forever thinking this year will be like no other. I make resolutions. I tell myself that I can make a daily routine of weeding, trimming and fertilizing, knowing full well that whenever I leave town for a few days disorder will return. I will have again fooled myself into believing that I can control nature.

And then there’s the legendary “Yellow Season,” the powdery pollen that shrouds cars and porches and patios. Or the invasions of Japanese beetles that riddle rosebushes. And carpenter bees that bore into wood siding. Or oak tree strings that clutter the driveway and float wherever the wind blows them.

And fire ants that leave clay-colored obstacles, coming to a lawn near you. One misstep, just one encounter, with these stinging insects removes all doubt that we control much of anything.