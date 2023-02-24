I hope all goes smoothly if someone purchases the property on U.S. Highway 70 that was once home to sinkhole after sinkhole.

I have hope. I also have doubts.

When I arrived at the Hickory Daily Record near the end of 2002, the sinkhole that swallowed a Corvette was the biggest story of the year.

People had shirts made that, as I recall, said: I survived the sinkhole.

I was here in 2003 when the Buffalo’s Southwest Café reopened. The newsroom had written so much about the site, we decided to go as a group for lunch. The restaurant even had the demolished Vette sitting outside.

In hindsight, that sinkhole reminder was a bad omen.

The restaurant closed the next year. A second sinkhole opened up in 2005.

The City of Hickory eventually took over the site and contributed $3 million to its repair.

Now, nearly 20 years later, there’s been a $250,000 offer for the site. I do not know the intentions of the potential buyer, but the zoning allows a number of commercial opportunities.

I understand that Hickory leaders are eager to recoup some of that investment, via a purchase and future taxes on a business. I also hope that Hickory does not have to invest another $3 million down the line to repair a site that took the better part of two years to put right.

Longtime HDR photographer Robert C. Reed grew up in Hickory and knows the section as a place where water has always drained. He is quick to point out that the lot sits downhill from a number of businesses.

Reed’s memories predate much of the growth (and paving of parking lots) along that stretch of highway.

When heavy rains fall, water has to go somewhere. History tells us flooding drains to this site.

I recognize that millions were spent to make the spot useable. I also know that even the best plans can be waylaid by forces out of our control.

Mother Nature is undefeated. Let the buyer (and the owner) beware.