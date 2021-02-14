'Silent Spring' author saw nature as a unit

"She believed you could teach your children about nature without being too scientific. [In her writings] she was trying to encourage parents to share simple scientific knowledge with their children. [The parents] didn’t have to have degrees to talk about something as ordinary as where geese go in the winter.”

The second significant event for Rachel was the development of breast cancer, something she never shared with the public.

Rachel began hearing from scientists and regular citizens who had biology questions. According to Mary Ellen, people were finding the bodies of dead birds in their New England yards, and they wanted to know, “Why are all the bluebirds dying?” From 1951 to 1962, Rachel, never a speculator, always a scientist, collected facts about why species were dying.

“It was really common sense, which so few had developed yet,” Mary Ellen suggested. “Why are crop duster pilots getting sick? [Rachel] pointed out it was because of the chemicals they were carrying and distributing.

“She began to worry about fetuses, about pregnant women around pollutants, such as bug-killing chemicals,” said Mary Ellen, who shared that in the 1950s, a person could buy shelf paper permeated with poisons to kill pests.