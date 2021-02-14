'Silent Spring' author saw nature as a unit

It’s Valentine’s Day, but I’m not going to talk about people love. I’m going to write about one woman’s enormous affection for the natural world, for plants and animals, bugs and sea creatures, air and water.
You’ve likely heard of her: Rachel Carson (1907-1964), most remembered for “Silent Spring” (Houghton Mifflin, 1962) in which the courageous marine biologist sounded an alarm, testifying on behalf of the environment and the plants, animals, and humans who live in concert with it when she made clear to readers that the synthetic insecticide DDT, or dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane, was poisoning much more than destructive, disease-causing insects. It was destroying birds, sickening fish and wildlife, polluting air and water, and ultimately harming humans.
Rachel introduced the world to the notion of nature as a unit. What hurts one part of it hurts it all.
I hadn’t thought about Rachel Carson in years, maybe not since a biology class I took at Appalachian State University. I loved my professor — not in the “in love with” sense, but out of admiration for his passion for the subject. I recently learned that Rachel had experienced the same appreciation for her college biology teacher, so much so that she switched from being an English major to focusing on biology. “She fell in love with biology,” said local author and retired educator Mary Ellen Snodgrass. “It was the teacher. She loved the teacher.”
And, “she fell in love with the ocean without ever having seen it,” Mary Ellen added.
Recently, another of Mary Ellen’s many reference books was published by McFarland. It’s “Rachel Carson: A Critical Companion.” I love to pick Mary Ellen’s brain after she’s done all the time-consuming work of digging up everything she can about a topic, so I asked her to share a few highlights of Rachel’s life.
She was born in Springdale, Pennsylvania, to parents of limited means. After earning a degree in biology from Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham University), she studied marine biology at Woods Hole (Massachusetts) Marine Biological Laboratory where she experienced the ocean firsthand. “She’d go out on their [research] boat,” Mary Ellen shared.
Rachel earned a master’s degree in zoology from Johns Hopkins University and then, after acing civil service exams, worked as a biologist/researcher/writer for the U.S. Bureau of Fisheries, which later became the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. At the same time, she wrote and submitted essays to a host of publications, including the Baltimore Sun.
Also while working for the government, Rachel published her first book, the illustrated “Under the Sea-Wind” (Simon & Schuster, 1941). “She was a terrific writer,” Mary Ellen pointed out. “A natural. Ordinary people could appreciate things like codfish because of her flair for writing.”
Mary Ellen said Rachel “anthropomorphized” (gave human characteristics or behaviors) “to whimsical creatures under individual names: Scomber the mackerel, Blackfoot and Silverbar the sandpipers, Ookpik the snowy owl, Rynchops the skimmer, Nereis the clamworm, Anguilla the eel.” A brilliant way to teach while opening hearts and imaginations to living things most people had never heard of.
“During World War II, Rachel helped people eat better and make money go further by suggesting they eat fish they hadn’t eaten before like shad and eel,” said Mary Ellen. “They didn’t have to use their ration tickets.”
“In 1951, she [published] her biggie, ‘The Sea Around Us’ (Oxford University Press),” said Mary Ellen. “People read it. Children in school read it. How often does a scientist write a popular book?”
“The Sea Around Us” offered everyday readers an understandable, entertaining — even poetic — explanation of the oceans’ formations and the life that existed therein.
Rachel’s goal, Mary Ellen indicated, was to educate the public, but especially to develop in children a wonderment for nature. “Rather than fill children’s heads with facts and phyla,” said Mary Ellen, “she encouraged curiosity. "‘The Sea Around Us’ brought Rachel literary respect and fame.”
Especially life-changing for Rachel in the 1950s were two events: “Her niece died and left a child, Roger,” Mary Ellen stated. Rachel adopted the 5-year-old with whom she regularly shared her passion. “She would take Roger down to the sea at night with a flashlight —he in his pajamas — and introduce the sea, the tide and what the tide does, and study the moon and look at its reflection on the water. They’d go into the woods and collect pinecones.
"She believed you could teach your children about nature without being too scientific. [In her writings] she was trying to encourage parents to share simple scientific knowledge with their children. [The parents] didn’t have to have degrees to talk about something as ordinary as where geese go in the winter.”
The second significant event for Rachel was the development of breast cancer, something she never shared with the public.
Rachel began hearing from scientists and regular citizens who had biology questions. According to Mary Ellen, people were finding the bodies of dead birds in their New England yards, and they wanted to know, “Why are all the bluebirds dying?” From 1951 to 1962, Rachel, never a speculator, always a scientist, collected facts about why species were dying.
“It was really common sense, which so few had developed yet,” Mary Ellen suggested. “Why are crop duster pilots getting sick? [Rachel] pointed out it was because of the chemicals they were carrying and distributing.
“She began to worry about fetuses, about pregnant women around pollutants, such as bug-killing chemicals,” said Mary Ellen, who shared that in the 1950s, a person could buy shelf paper permeated with poisons to kill pests.
During her many years working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Carson had pored over scores of scientific studies on the unintended consequences of pesticide use, on the destructive effects chemicals wreaked on wildlife. During WWII, for example, “the military’s proliferation of synthetic biocides [had] raised Rachel’s concern for environmental toxicity,” said Mary Ellen.
Rachel’s writing tone changed when she authored “Silent Spring.” “In 1958,” explained Mary Ellen, “she began the 64-month compilation of ‘Silent Spring’ with cross-discipline readings in biology, chemistry, medicine, and psychology and altered hormones in fish, birds, and people.”
Its premise, said Mary Ellen, was “we’re poisoning our world. She stressed again that nature is a unit, so if we poison the air, we poison the water and so on. It was published in its entirety in the The New Yorker, catching the interest of many intellectual people. Then it was published as a book.”
Chemical companies went to work to discredit Rachel. Growing weaker from the cancer didn’t stop her from working day and night, writing refutations to what people were saying about her assertions, including people who condemned the book without having read it.
“Her writing caught the attention of President John F. Kennedy and U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Orville Douglas,” Mary Ellen noted. “Before President Kennedy’s Science Advisory Committee, Rachel testified about the long-term effects of toxic biocides. She addressed the Kaiser-Permanente symposium ‘Man Against Himself’ in San Francisco.”
The result of “Silent Spring” was a change in thinking, the ultimate banning of DDT and other toxic chemicals, and the development of a more environmentally knowledgeable and appreciative population.
Rachel was 56 when a heart attack took her life in 1964. Quoting her, Mary Ellen said Rachel’s cremated remains “at last returned to the sea — to Oceanus, the ocean river, like the ever-flowing stream of time, the beginning and the end.”
