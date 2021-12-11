Scott Hollifield: Yes, I needed to get that fixed

I can see clearly now, the crack is gone.

No, this is not a rewrite of the 1972 Johnny Nash hit about a bright, bright sunshiny day or a story about overcoming a crippling drug problem. It’s a story about over-the-top customer service and a company delivering on its promise — and then some.

It started with a tiny crack in the windshield of my 17-year-old pickup truck, a vehicle I refuse to give up on until it gives up on me. The crack just appeared one day and over time, centimeter by centimeter, it began to expand. I let it keep growing, partly due to forgetfulness and partly due to stubbornness.

“I need to get that fixed,” I said to myself each time I got into the truck. But each time I got out of the truck, I forgot about it until I got back in the truck again.

People eventually noticed the crack. Passengers would climb into the cab, take a look and say, “You need to get that fixed.”

The problem is, I don’t like people telling me what I need to do.