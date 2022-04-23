Scott Hollifield: That’s the way the cookie crumbles at MIT

As we continue to feel the effects of a global pandemic and our planet sits precariously on the edge of another world war, some people are asking this important question: Why does an Oreo cookie’s cream stick to just one wafer when twisted apart?

MIT wants to solve the mystery. No, not a rapper known as The Notorious MIT. And no, not Mitt Romney, who enters the initials MIT into the Donkey Kong machine each time he gets a high score in the GOP game room.

The actual Massachusetts Institute Technology, a school I could not attend even if I earned 1,000 extra SAT points for spelling my name correctly, turned its collective brainpower toward Oreo cookies.

According to an April 19 news release, the research was supported in part by the National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate Fellowship Program, which makes we wonder if the Russians are secretly working on advanced cookie technology we need to counter.

From the news release:

“When you twist open an Oreo cookie to get to the creamy center, you’re mimicking a standard test in rheology — the study of how a non-Newtonian material flows when twisted, pressed, or otherwise stressed. MIT engineers have now subjected the sandwich cookie to rigorous materials tests to get to the center of a tantalizing question: Why does the cookie’s cream stick to just one wafer when twisted apart?”

In reality, this isn’t much different than other conversations that go on at many colleges and universities across the nation.

“Dude, you know this Dorito is made up of molecules and stuff. What if each of those molecules was an individual universe with its own planets and junk. And if our universe was part of a grand Dorito — hey, that’s the R.A.! Dude, I told you to put a towel under the door!”

Back at MIT, the serious students were getting down to cookie business.

“There’s the fascinating problem of trying to get the cream to distribute evenly between the two wafers, which turns out to be really hard,” said Max Fan, an undergraduate in MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering.

You know what else is really hard? Realizing that when Max graduates he will immediately make twice as much money as I do because he went to freakin’ MIT and studied Oreos.

Way to go, Max! You made the right choice. You’re going to keggers, chasing brainy coeds and shoving free Oreos down your goozle while I’m in the twilight of a doomed career in the dying newspaper industry with nothing but a cabinet full of stale knock-off Hydrox cream-filled wafers…

Um, I’m sorry, Max. Nothing personal, kid. It’s just been a bad week.

Back to important Oreo research. Why does the cookie’s cream stick to one side rather than splitting evenly between both? The manufacturing process may hold the answer, according to the news release.

“Videos of the manufacturing process show that they put the first wafer down, then dispense a ball of cream onto that wafer before putting the second wafer on top,” said Crystal Owens, an MIT mechanical engineering doctoral candidate who studies the properties of complex fluids and also will makes twice as much money as I do. “Apparently that little time delay may make the cream stick better to the first wafer.”

And there you have it. Another of life’s mysteries solved, thanks to the smart folks at MIT.

“Scientifically, sandwich cookies present a paradigmatic model of parallel plate rheometry in which a fluid sample, the cream, is held between two parallel plates, the wafers,” Owens said. “When the wafers are counter-rotated, the cream deforms, flows, and ultimately fractures, leading to separation of the cookie into two pieces.”

Yep, twice as much money.

Scott Hollifield is editor and general manager of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com .