Scott Hollifield: Terror Under the Tree – 2021 edition

Even if that trouble is resolved, some of the toys you requested are on the naughty list this year. Delivering those exposes me to liability lawsuits. Herbie the dentist’s brother, Larry the lawyer, charged an arm and a leg to get me out of one involving lawn darts. It cost the plaintiffs an arm and a leg as well.

First, no one is getting Poppy the Bunny this year, which WATCH claims is almost as a dangerous as Carlos the Jackal.

This squeaky toy meant for 5-year-olds contains a battery that, if swallowed, can “cause internal chemical burns in as little as two hours,” which means a blue, blue Christmas for all involved.

Young Devan tweeted that he wants a My First Hoverboard wheeled riding toy. Son, WATCH says that would likely be Your Last Hoverboard as well.

What about the similarly wheeled Radio Flyer Spin ‘N Saucer with 360 Motion? According to WATCH, the instructions say “never use near motor vehicles, streets, roadways, alleys, swimming pool areas, hills, steps, sloped driveways, inclines and public highways…” There is also a possibility that it just may burst into flames when you open the box.