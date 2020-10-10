Scott Hollifield: Tales from the Bigfoot beat

And just as packing thousands of people onto the street during a pandemic is a bad idea, so is exposing members of the Tree Board — some of whom fall into the higher-risk categories — to every fifth-grader in the school system.

Someone came up with an alternative: Shoot a video of a tree-planting instead and eventually force all fifth-graders to watch it. And Bigfoot would guest star. And I would be in the costume.

Down at the greenway by the river, I pulled on the costume and began taking direction from my old friend John Reese, a retired forest ranger who was heading up the local office and fighting wildfires when I began the Bigfoot beat 30-odd years ago.

“OK, peek around that tree and look like you’re curious,” John said as the camera rolled. “Now, scratch your head like you’re thinking it over.” Maybe John should have been in Hollywood rather than tromping around in the woods all those years.

It wasn’t long after initial filming wrapped that another Bigfoot story broke. William and Debra Cantor had some pictures to show me.

They have a place at a mountain campground in the northern part of the community. At a nearby Dollar General to gather some provisions, Debra went inside and William stayed out in the parking lot to have a smoke.