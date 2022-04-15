Scott Hollifield: Nudity and Stupidity in the News – Spring 2022 edition

It is April. Hummingbirds are humming. The sun is warming Mother Earth as she shakes off her winter chill. Tender buds are sprouting on trees and in the grow house behind Cousin Junior’s shed.

That means it’s time for Nudity and Stupidity in the News — a semi-regular feature putting a spotlight on things that should stay covered up — Spring 2022 edition.

NO, VIRGINIA, THERE ISN’T A PANTY CLAUSE — A new law in the commonwealth of Virginia makes it a civil infraction to send a nude or sexually explicit photo of yourself to someone without their consent. Violators could face a $500 fine as well as being saddled with the nickname Tiny for all eternity.

Lawmakers worked on the legislation with a dating site called Bumble, which may not be the greatest name for a dating site.

(“Jerry was kind of bumbling like the rest of them, but at least he didn’t send me an unsolicited nude photo of himself.”)

Despite its name, Bumble is serious about stopping unsolicited nude photos, which, according to their research, is a real problem.

Bumble said they found one in three women received a nude image, and 96% of those said it was unwanted, an April 13 news report says.

Bumble released the following statement: “We’re proud to have played a part in bringing standards of conduct on the internet closer in line with our standards of behavior in the real world. If it wouldn’t fly walking down the street — or at the office, or in the classroom — it shouldn’t be tolerated in your inbox!”

Let me just say this. If a new law and threat of a $500 fine is all that is keeping you from sending an unsolicited nude photo to the nice lady at the bank, please seek professional help.

DISORDER IN THE COURT — According to news reports, a 24-year-old Upshur County, West Virginia, woman was accused of physically assaulting a male victim. Police say they witnessed the incident, and that the woman was upset over alleged cheating.

When she eventually appeared in court to answer the charges, she was naked (and later jailed.)

I was unable to obtain an official court transcript, so I just made one up.

JUDGE: “Young lady, have you ever been up before me?”

WOMAN: “I don’t know, your honor. What time do you usually get up?”

JUDGE: “Why are you naked in the courtroom today?”

WOMAN: “My lawyer wouldn’t let me borrow his legal briefs.”

And that is about all the courtroom jokes I can remember from old Three Stooges episodes.

THE SCRAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH — According to a website devoted to Disney park news, two sisters — ages 29 and 31 — were vacationing with their family in Orlando in February, taking in all the Disney amenities as well as a few drinks.

The website wdnt.com said problems began when “they tried to go back to their hotel off Disney property. Their phone died. Disney Security helped them call an Uber. The Uber driver refused to take them, as he worried they were too drunk. The women argued while waiting for a taxi, and their night unraveled. The older sister called the younger sister a bad mom and slapped her. The younger sister threatened to punch her in return.”

More words were said, a few clothes were shed and additional hands were thrown.

“Deputies assisted (one sister) with putting on a blue jean jacket since she was not wearing any clothing,” the sheriff’s report said.

“They were very intoxicated,” the report noted. “And endangered the safety of other guests and Cast Members at Disney Springs by physically fighting in a public area.”

Though presumably no longer welcome at Disney, both sisters have been invited to spend their next vacation at Cousin Junior’s place. He’ll contact them on Bumble.

Scott Hollifield is editor and general manager of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.