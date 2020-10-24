Scott Hollifield: Lawn-mowing scheme never panned out

As I maneuvered around stumps, mole holes and the occasional stray concrete block in my yard, I thought about setting up a meeting with the governor, taking him for ride in my truck to get a look at my lawn and talking him into ordering somebody to mow it for me.

Here is how I would do it:

“Climb on in the truck here, governor. You're probably going to get a little dog hair on your suit. No, don't worry about putting your feet on any of that stuff in the floorboard, it's just some trash like Sundrop cans, Little Debbie wrappers and a subpoena.

"Governor, I bought you some lunch to eat on the way down to the house. I hope you don't mind eating in the truck, but I really don't have time to take you over to the Smokehouse for a country-style steak plate lunch because I have to get back to the newspaper to take a picture of a man who grew a gourd that looks like Elvis’ head.

"I got you a Hut Burger with cheese from the Barbecue Hut, which is a lot better than the fried cheese and bean sprouts you get at those fancy-pants restaurants over to the capitol, hoss. I mean, Your Honor.

"You're getting a little chili on your flag pin, Governor.