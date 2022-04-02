Scott Hollifield: A trip back down to the creek

The fish told me nature heals if given a chance.

This wasn’t a fevered COVID dream or an edible-induced encounter with talking fish. They didn’t say a word. Just the sight of them swimming in murky water as I looked off the bridge on the gravel road led me to that conclusion.

Nowadays, after my limited amount of rambling around, I don’t live too far from the creek that ran past the house where I grew up.

I couldn’t hit it with a rock, but I could walk to it in 20 minutes or less if I successfully crossed the road at the produce stand and made my way through tangles of kudzu.

I lived even closer when I was kid in the late ’60s and early ’70s. Sometimes, in the fall when the leaves were off the trees, I could see it from the porch. It ran through town, past neighborhoods rich and poor, past textile mills that still churned away, past my house outside the city limits, past Briscoe’s Trade Lot through the trees on the other side and eventually down, one way or another, to the ocean.

For me, my brothers and nearby friends, the creek was a center of childhood activity.

It was especially fun after a big rain that produced minor flooding, washing away items left in yards or on creek banks upstream and down to us. With makeshift nets, we fished out basketballs, tennis balls and plastic toys, most water logged or broken but the real fun was in the retrieval.

By happenstance one day, we were blessed with a leaky, two-person rubber raft. I cannot remember its origin. I don’t think we stole it but if we did, my only answer is, “I cannot recall.”

A day or two after we claimed it for our own, we carried the raft across the bridge to the gas station nearby, inflated it with a compressor and located a small hole where the air was escaping. By the time we figured out how to seal it with a bicycle tire patch to make our vessel sea worthy, the creek had returned to its normal flow, which was a little too shallow for rafting.

We solved that problem by spending most of a day damming the creek with rocks we found on the bank and boards we scavenged from a fallen shed.

It may not have rivaled the Hoover Dam as one of the greatest engineering marvels of all time, but it did the job.

The water rose and we floated around for a while until a couple of town officials came to investigate why property upstream was now underwater.

Our rafting adventure ended there.

While we pulled a lot of interesting things out of the creek during that time, fish were not among them.

There were no fish, or at least no significant amount of fish.

There were crawdads and the occasional turtle but the water at that time wasn’t fish friendly, at least not on our stretch downstream from the textile mills that sometimes turned the water a variety of colors.

Times do change of course, often for the better. While I was doing my post childhood rambling around in other locales, most folks came to realize that dumping chemicals and raw waste into a waterway might not be considered good stewardship of the environment.

About 45 years passed between my rafting adventure and the day I stood on that bridge, watching fish — a significant number of fish — swimming in the murky water below.

The creek remains far from pristine, but it’s better than it was back in my rafting days.

No, the fish didn’t talk as I stood on the bridge and watched them, but they still told me nature heals if given a chance.

