Year 29 is in the books, now part of the historical record. I really enjoyed it. There is nothing more stimulating than thinking about history each day, and there is so much to think about.

Everyone contributes something to it whether they intend to or not.

There is a lot of talk about how students do not know much about their history or their government. This is an important concern. However, despite some national test results, I believe students are doing better. Coming out of all the educational trauma of the pandemic years where some students did well while others struggled, there seems to be an uptick among students for wanting to know more. Such is encouraging. I believe instructors are doing a decent job of teaching these things.

One way history and social studies teachers can improve student knowledge is to teach more local history. A field trip to a county museum is an incredible thing. We are fortunate in our area to have many great repositories of local history and community events throughout each year.

Most importantly, I believe students need the outdoors. I see it every day, and yes, I am biased, but I think students spend too much time indoors on devices. No amount of technology can replace a good walk.

I see anxious and stressed students each day, and it may be because many students sleep with their phones, waiting for the next notice at a ping or a chime. Technological devices can be great tools, but students need time away from them to ponder and think about what they are learning and the meanings behind those things. A lot of learning comes through the classroom, but learning also comes when students process information and add it to their mental quiver.

This year, I tried to ask better questions for my students to think about. This was part of an effort to have them connect more to human things as part of a larger discussion about history as a whole.

I believe asking better questions helped them see history in a different and bigger way. I really do hope I left them with some things to think about.

I am always a little melancholy at the end of a school year. There is this great feeling of accomplishment but also the sense that a chapter is closing. And yet, my brain is constantly thinking about how to improve myself for the upcoming moments when new students walk into the classroom. I am thinking about lessons I want to scrap and those which I want to improve on.

I have promised myself when I can no longer think this way at the end of a school year, it will be time to graciously bow out of the teaching profession. It will be a sign I have lost the passion I need to continue the work.

I had the great pleasure this year to not only chaperone a school trip to the capital of our country but also to work with several social studies interns from a local university. I stood with students in various places, and it refreshed me as an educator and historian. Working with interns about to enter their student teaching experience gives me great confidence the teaching of social studies is in good hands. Some say teaching is an opportunity to learn twice, and I agree.

At present, I am working on my summer reading list for the porch. I want to be ready for August when it rolls around.

My daughter starts high school next year. I am looking forward to seeing her in the hallways and continuing the things I enjoy.

I am not sure teaching is harder or easier than it was before but many student dynamics have changed. The lack of respect for themselves and one another is troubling. Certainly, the attention span of adolescents has decreased rapidly. Moreover, it is hard to see kids struggling with so much anxiety and depression. Some students are confused about their sexual nature and identity. Many are learning these things from social media instead of parents. All these things are difficult to experience.

I hope my classroom can continue to be a safe place where students can be intellectually challenged and grow as individuals.

There is a quote I read which says, “Be the person you needed when you were 16.” That thought continues to guide me and gives me fuel for the future. Summer, here we go.