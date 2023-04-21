It is one of those days in American history which just resonates with truth. It sticks with us because we are witnesses to courage amidst events and are conscious of both what happened, but also what might not have happened in the course of human events.

In April, 55 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. Robert Kennedy, campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination, flew into Indianapolis to speak to a crowd in an inner-city ghetto. Advised not to make the speech, he went anyway, knowing there might be violence once the crowd heard of King’s demise. Refusing to use an impromptu speech written by one of his aides, Kennedy scrawled a few brief lines on an envelope. Standing on a flatbed truck and speaking to nearly 1,000 people, he gave a somber, eloquent, and heartfelt address which reached his audience.

First, the speech was short and to the point. His words stand as a reminder that one does not have to labor too long to connect with individuals. He tells the crowd he is not planning to speak for very long.

Next, the speech is honest. While standing on the truck’s platform, Kennedy asks several campaign supporters if the crowd knows about the death of King. Then, he asks some in the crowd to put their campaign signs down. He announces King’s death. Some people had already heard the news but others had not. While riots broke out in other cities across the country as the news spread, Kennedy holds his audience with his words.

The speech is gracious. Kennedy speaks well of King and his legacy. It is a small eulogy in a few sentences. As Kennedy continues, the speech becomes filled with empathy as he explains how he tries to understand how the crowd of largely Black individuals might feel about King being killed apparently by a white man. Kennedy speculates that he can feel in his own heart similar feelings because his own brother was killed by a white man. Most scholars suggest it was the only time he spoke so openly about the death of his brother Jack. His vulnerability is on display.

The speech challenges the audience, as well. The speech was delivered in the wake of inner city riots the year before across the country, increasing television coverage of the war in Vietnam, the recent announcement by President Johnson stating he would not seek another presidential term and other hostilities both at home and abroad. In this environment, Kennedy states, “In this difficult day, in this difficult time for the United States, it is perhaps well to ask what kind of nation we are and what direction we want to move in.” He pleads with the audience not to seek the paths of bitterness and violence but to look for understanding and wisdom as avenues to move past tragic events.

Toward the end of his words, as the crowd ebbs between shock, anger, and grief, Kennedy urges the crowd to say a prayer for the country and for the King family. He quotes his favorite poet, and compassionately begs the crowd to seek wisdom amidst the rushing emotions of King’s death.

Kennedy’s seven-minute speech calmed the crowd. In the course of the next day, nearly 100 cities experienced rioting and looting but not Indianapolis. Such is a testament to Kennedy’s words and gentle demeanor. They were to the point, honest, gracious, empathetic, challenging, and prayerful. Kennedy’s words on April 4, 1968, remind us great words help us rise above our hurts and our differences, can stop violence, and hopefully, bring us closer together.

As attorney general during his brother’s administration, Kennedy greenlighted the federal wiretapping of King. As his brother’s confidant, Robert Kennedy acted as part advisor and part “hatchet man” for the administration; however, his brother’s death profoundly shaped him in those years between 1963 and 1968. He began to talk against poverty and war. At the time of his death, Dr. King was heading in these directions, too. King was organizing a poor people’s campaign and protesting the war in Vietnam. Neither knew each other well, Kennedy showed respect for King during his brief Indianapolis eulogy, and King had previously intimated he would vote for Kennedy if he won the democratic nomination.

In a matter of weeks, Kennedy would be assassinated. Clearly, with the deaths of these two leaders within months of each other, the issue of race in America was not helped. Kennedy became a good listener in the course of his later life. His ability to listen to the needs of others remains heroic. King had the ability to articulate the struggle of people against injustice. Had they lived, would they have ended up working closer together? We will never know.

Yet, Kennedy’s eulogy shows us how good words and good listening can help each of us understand how to work with one another in a better way. Finding common ground is essential if we are to solve the great issues ahead of us.

Kennedy exuded courage and bravery to step into the neighborhood that April night. Things could have gone a different way, but he did not let fear prevent him from engaging others. Let that be a lesson for all of us.