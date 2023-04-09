Easter is a time of reflecting on what God accomplished through his son Jesus. When we celebrate Resurrection Day on Easter, we acknowledge that we are sinners destitute of God’s saving grace. The greatest truth of the cross is that when we accept Christ as our savior, a wonderful exchange takes place. Jesus died so we could live. We can now live victorious on this Earth because of the victory accomplished in the cross.

RESURRECTION

Defined as the concept of a living being coming back to life after death. Resurrection is one of the foundational beliefs of the Christian faith. And it is by the grace of God.

Ephesians 2:8-9 says, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast.” Colossians 2:13 informs us that “... when you were spiritually dead because of our sins God made you alive with Christ, and forgave all our sins.”

It’s good news to know that we have been raised up from the old way of living to the new and fresh way of life. Not only does God raise us up from death to life, he also raises us up in every area of our lives. We have been raised up in our relationship with him and also with our families. Our health is resurrected, our minds and our hearts are resurrected resulting in a resurrected life. Thank God for resurrection!

RESTORATION

Defined as the action of returning something to a former owner, place, or condition. The word restore appears 136 times throughout the books of the Bible.

Not only have our life and relationships been resurrected, but it is also restored back to newness as if it were never broken. Restoration is a recurring theme in scripture. Those who strayed from the teachings and love of God sought to restore their relationship with him. Restoration in the Bible is synonymous with healing, repairing, returning to a previous state of being.

Psalm 51:12 says, “David after he had sinned prayed to God: restore to me the joy of your salvation and sustain me by giving me a willing spirit.”

God tells us in Galatians 6:1: “Brother and sisters, if someone is overtaken in any wrongdoing, you who are spiritual, restore such a person with a gentle spirit.”

Thank God for his restoration!

ELEVATION

Defined as the action or fact of elevating or being elevated; promotion, upgrading, to advance. God is so gracious to us that he not only resurrects us, and then restores us, but he now elevates us not just to where we began but he upgrades, promotes and advances us to higher heights.

There is always the presence of the destroyer the devil.

John 10:10 informs us that “Jesus said, ... I come that you might have life and have it more abundantly,” which means full and overflowing in every area of our lives.

Psalm 23:5 tells us that even in the presence of enemies he prepares a table of spiritual fortification to sustain us and then he anoints your head with oil until it actually overflows to others that they can experience his wonderful blessings.

Thank God for Easter Sunday, because Jesus got up we can get up from any and every situation: Easter is the time to experience resurrection, restoration and elevation.