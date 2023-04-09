In reflecting on the resurrection, there is much to be appreciated and not enough time or space to really reflect. Think about it. What would you write? Where would you begin? So, while this is an honor to write, it took much prayer to reflect on what to write even with the introductory considerations that the Hickory Daily Record was kind enough to share that successfully prompted thought.

And so, finally after prayer, two summaries came to mind. One was scripture. Jesus Christ is indeed the same yesterday, today and forever as Hebrews 13:8 declares. The other was relationship as the seal between redemption and repentance. So let us now take a moment to reflect on these, for this is the very significance of the resurrection of Jesus.

Let us begin with redemption. Payment. Compensation. Recompense. Reflect on this. Someone owes a debt they are unable to pay. You receive the call to come and pay it, but while you are paying it there is suffering and even death. You are doing it not just for the one person that you were called about, but for the many. And not just for those who love you, but for all whom you must love — even those who ignorantly hate you. But after this, you will live again so that they too can live again.

Now step to the other side of relationship to repentance. This time you are the offender, the name caller, the opinionated overzealous and over religious abuser. “How?” you ask. These adjectives and labels could never refer to you. But what about your thoughts? What about your conversations? What about your reflection? Are we now all ready to repent not only by admission of guilt? Not only by confession of wrongdoing? Not only through apology? But also, by changing. By authenticating our regret with a determination to love.

This is what Jesus did for us and what we must do for Him. This is relationship. This type of love reflects resurrection. That same resurrection that was prophesied about in the Old Testament and demonstrated in the New Testament and commemorated even now still calls us to love and to be loved. Over and over and over again. Not just when we are given a second chance, but on the third and 10th and 100th and that number we can’t count to, but God still forgives. Redemption. Relationship. Repentance.

There was a question asked about family traditions. I called my dad for accuracy concerning the lamb that is cooked every Resurrection Day, and he confirmed that it is to help us to remember the Lamb of God. To remember the sacrifice. Life for life. Love for love. Relationship.

Happy Resurrection Day yesterday, today and forever. Remember to love, be loved and live until the day that we shall all be resurrected again. Amen and God bless you.