Memorial Day is almost here, so I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to the families of all who made the ultimate sacrifice, giving their lives for our country. Many people confuse this solemn occasion with Veterans Day, which celebrates all who served our country. Both are important but Memorial Day is the only one set aside specifically to honor those who died in service to our country.

I have a friend whose husband died while serving our country. Each year, she posts a reminder on her social media that there is no “happy” on Memorial Day. I am certain it must be painful when people wish her and her children a Happy Memorial Day.

Think of it this way: Armed Forces Day is for those who currently wear the uniform. Veterans Day is for those who used to wear the uniform. Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of the uniform. While Armed Forces Day and Veterans Day are a time to honor our living, breathing heroes. Memorial Day is a time for remembrance of lives lost.

Our current Memorial Day traditions arose over a century ago out of what was then called Decoration Day. Following the Civil War, an annual tradition arose where women’s groups and families visited graves of the fallen to maintain and decorate them and recite prayers. Memorial Day became an official U.S. holiday in 1971.

The rules for displaying the flag on Memorial Day are unusual. Officially, the flag should be flown at half-staff until noon. Then, it should be raised to the top of the staff for the remainder of the day.

I became inspired by the Decoration Day traditions many years ago and use it as an annual reminder to maintain my loved ones’ graves and place flowers each year during the Memorial Day weekend. I also pause to honor the memory of my great-uncle Raymond Thompson who was barely 25 years old when he died in World War II. My grandmother never got over the loss of her baby brother, and even though she is gone now also, we continue to honor Raymond on Memorial Day each year.

It is not my intent to put an end to your family gatherings and cookouts to kick off the summer. While I do not disapprove of cookouts, beach trips, and time with friends, I just ask that you also take a moment to remember those that have paid the ultimate price for those freedoms and to remember the families that know all too well what Memorial Day is truly about.

Congress passed legislation in 2000 encouraging Americans to pause for a National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day. I encourage you all to simply take one minute out of your day to remember those who died in military service to the United States. The sacrifice they made which allows us to come together surely warrants at least this tiny pause to show respect for them.

Many people are confused about the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. Please teach your children, grandchildren or students, if you have them, this key difference that makes Memorial Day not a celebration, but a time to honor and reflect on the loss of our nation’s heroes. Freedom is not free. Please pause to remember Memorial Day’s meaning this year.