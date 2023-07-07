Recently, I was out running errands and witnessed not one, but two, customers behaving badly at separate businesses. We’ve all heard the old adage, “The customer is always right."

But anyone who has ever spent a day working in retail knows better. Not only is the customer not always right, sometimes the customer is downright rude and you are unable to satisfy them, regardless of what you do.

There I stood in a big box retail store which shall remain nameless, scanning my items at one of the numerous self-checkout stations. A man rolls up with a cart full of young children and grocery items, after seeing there are no full-service checkouts open. The young attendant greets him warmly and asks how his day is going. The man replies furiously that it would be better if this attendant were not making him scan and bag his own groceries. But he added a couple of colorful four-letter modifiers into his single sentence, undeterred by the abundance of children in his shopping cart.

Now, before I go on, I know many people dislike having to scan their own purchases and I regularly hear people complaining about the abundance of self-checkouts and lack of real cashiers in stores these days. But can we all agree that this friendly millennial employee was not the person responsible for replacing the cashiers with self-checkouts? I doubt the store manager asked the attendant his opinion on the subject when they remodeled the store to add more self-checkouts.

In fact, I suspect strongly that the store manager wasn’t asked for his opinion either. It’s more likely the discussion was held by some highly compensated individuals in another state whose decision affected the entire chain of stores nationwide. So, why take your frustrations out on the polite attendant who was just offering you a friendly greeting?

The kind attendant took his vulgar words in stride and simply said, as I just theorized, that it was not something he had control over and offered an apology. Undeterred, Mr. Angry Man continued to loudly complain and stated they were already late for a birthday party, and he did not have time for this silliness. Well, let’s pretend he said silliness. He preferred yet another four-letter S-word.

Eager to calm the situation, the attendant said quietly he would help scan and bag for Mr. Angry Man and his kids to save time. This seemed to pacify him somewhat and the attendant began scanning as I headed to my car, still thinking about the bad example he was setting for those poor kids who were on what should have been a happy trip to a birthday party.

My very next errand was to a local location of a well-known national pharmacy chain, where a customer in the drive-thru was equally unhappy with the service she was receiving. Her prescription had not been filled due to some problem with the way the doctor wrote the prescription, which had kept the insurance company from approving it. Somehow though, the pharmacy employee at the window was perceived as being personally responsible for this. Again, there was more yelling, more cursing, and another seemingly pleasant employee just trying to do her job and explain to the customer that it was out of her control.

I thought to myself, have we really come to this? Is it now acceptable to scream and curse at others when we are inconvenienced? I remember incidents like these happening when I worked in retail decades ago, but I seem to witness them more frequently now.

When I was a child, I was taught to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” The Golden Rule, they called it. I found it interesting years later when I learned that every major religion in the world has that in common. Not those exact words, but the same idea: Treat others as you wish to be treated.

The world would be a kinder, gentler place if we all adhered to the Golden Rule. Kudos to all the hard-working people out there keeping a smile on their face while dealing with individuals who aren’t treating you like they would want to be treated. We see you. We appreciate you. And we recognize what you are reminded of far too often.

The customer is not always right.