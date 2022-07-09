Poston's pants, the demise of an unlikely corn stalk and your chance to hear the candidates

Hickory’s own J.T. Poston is more than a PGA tournament-winning golfer. He is also the golf ambassador for the clothing brand Vineyard Vines.

After Poston’s victory at the John Deere Classic, the company sent out an email. The subject line was: Congrats J.T. Poston!

The email also included offers for the brand’s clothing and an invitation to dress like Poston. His American flag belt comes in at $68 and the golf pants he wore will set you back $148.

Cheering him on, however, costs nothing.

Come hear the candidates

The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley and the Hickory Daily Record are holding a forum for Hickory City Council candidates on July 12 at the Patrick Beaver Public Library. The forum starts at 6 p.m.

Get to know the candidates. Listen to their answers. Cast an informed vote. Early voting has already started and Election Day is July 26.

Farewell, storm drain stalk

As June turned to July, a storm drain corn stalk seized the conversation, albeit briefly, on social media in the Hickory area. We did a story about the talked-about stalk. Over the weekend, the corn was popped.

Here’s the obit/update that appeared online at hickoryrecord.com:

Steve the stalk is no more.

Steve, known to some as “Kern,” had an a-maize-ing run.

From his post in a storm drain in the median at the intersection of Springs Road and a McDonald's restaurant, this simple corn stalk delighted and intrigued passers-by.

His fame grew well beyond that heavily-traveled intersection as he became the subject of newspaper headlines and much social media discussion.

Sadly, Steve’s moment in the sun has passed. By Saturday morning, the corn stalk which grew but was not planted was nowhere to be seen.

Steve’s demise, much like his origin, is shrouded in mystery.