Walmart has been taken over by the star of “The Pioneer Woman” TV show. Look around, she’s everywhere. You can find her in fabrics, ladies’ wear, garden, seasonal, organization and housewares.

The other day I saw a float of cookware parked in the main aisle: stacks of Dutch ovens, casserole dishes and pie pans with her bright-enameled florals. Over time it has become a game to count how many places I can find the Pioneer Woman logo.

Since COVID put me in the Walmart habit, I’ve encountered images of this redhead with her beaming smile and assumed knowhow when it comes to homemaking. Who is she? Where did she come from?

Google told me that Ree Drummond is the blogger behind “The Pioneer Woman.” She is also a food writer, cookbook writer and reality TV host. And since I don’t watch the Food Network, I missed all this.

As the story goes, Drummond took over where Paula Deen left off in 2013. Deen was interviewed by NBC’s Matt Lauer, who wound up having his own personal issues. Deen had also been a Food Network star, which must be a requirement to become a homemaking maven.

Her sense of décor is bold or loud, depending on your perspective. She knows all things country homestead. Maybe you’ve seen her signature merchandise done up in a mix of bright florals on polka dots on aqua and bright yellow. It’s a throwback to the 1950s, when movies were shot in Technicolor hues, a scheme we now call happy colors.

Recently I found more places where Drummond has set up camp. The omnipresent redhead has splashed her name on lint removers, reading glasses, cosmetic bags, sewing kits, fat quarter bundles (quilters know what this is), napkin holders and kitchenware ranging from ice cream scoops to scissors and spatulas.

As I understand it, after the 2008 meltdown, folks were looking for comfort food and comfort décor, and along came Drummond of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

She initiated her website on a whim in 2006. She has the family values shtick down pat. She’s done features on how to select the perfect gifts, create a fairy garden, lose weight, and cook for a crowd, although presumably not at the same time.

What puzzles me is how this rancher’s wife from a place nobody heard of became a retail sensation with a net worth of $50 million.

She has been featured in Parade Magazine in an article titled, “Five Things You Didn’t Know about The Pioneer Woman.” The piece was written as if you don’t know enough already.

To quote the article, “When she’s not homeschooling her four children, she’s cooking cowboy-friendly meals, wrangling her two lazy basset hounds, helping work the cattle, and chronicling it all on her site, with atmospheric photos and step-by-step recipes.”

I presume you can look up superwoman and see a photo of Ree Drummond.

It’s not that I hate this woman, but she just seemed to pop out of nowhere to seemingly take over the world’s largest retailer. It’s not that I want to be her, it’s just that her life is so perfect and her family so mesmerizing. Think squeaky-clean Kardashians on the prairie.

Drummond is the go-to person for all things beauty, decorating and family living. Not only is Drummond’s life an open book, but we’re all getting to know her family members all too well.

The thing is, the public is fickle. So is media and big business. Two major players in the big box merchandising dramas, Paula Deen and Martha Stewart, have fallen prey to hubris and been shellacked by public scorn.

Will “The Pioneer Woman” endure? Only time will tell.