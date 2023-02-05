Charters of Freedom in Catawba County

You can visit the local Charters of Freedom setting at the Conover City Park, 5th Ave. SW, Conover and the Foundation Forward Education Park, 227 Main St. W, Valdese, NC. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Civil Rights Amendments. They are on permanent display akin to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC.

You can visit the organization's website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the originators of Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit that make all Charter of Freedom settings possible.