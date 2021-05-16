Nonprofit helps area foster families

Did you know that today is Foster Care Sunday in Catawba County? That May is National Foster Care Month?
It’s been almost two years since I met Leeann Setliff, a young woman I feel inclined to refer to as Catawba County’s little Mother Teresa, the reasons for which you’ll understand as you read this story.
In June 2019, Leeann, a foster and adoptive mom, told me about Fostering Hope Catawba Valley, which at the time was new and “under a great ministry called LINCS (Linked in New Creative Ministries),” said Leeann. “We’re officially now on our own — a stand-alone nonprofit.” FHCV’s goal is to help foster care families and agencies in any way possible, in particular, to be the “village” behind area foster children.
FHCV recently celebrated its new status at a launch party at First United Methodist Church in Hickory. “We had over 100 guests,” said Leeann. “It was awesome.”
Early in my visit with Leeann a few days ago, I met her and her husband Luke’s newest family member, a toddler whose name I’m not at liberty to share. For this article, I’ll call him Squirt. The Setliffs took him into their home after he’d spent 33 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, detoxing from opioids in his system. “He was born neonatal abstinence syndrome (a withdrawal syndrome),” said Leeann, who takes Squirt to four therapy sessions each week: speech, occupational, physical, and play. He’s developmentally behind in some ways, but he’s quickly catching up thanks to the Setliffs and the professionals working with him. He’s cute, tiny, energetic, and happy. And he’s legally the Setliffs’ as are his older adoptive siblings. Counting Squirt, the Setliffs have adopted three children.
They’ve also fostered dozens from birth to age 18. The couple’s been married only six years, five of which as foster parents. Are you starting to understand the Mother Teresa thing? Now add in the fact that Leeann gives of herself not only to the children who come into her home but also to the Catawba Valley’s entire foster community. She’s not alone either. There are several Mother Teresas, moms like Leeann who have children at home — some biological, some adoptive, and some foster, but who also serve the greater foster care system through FHCV.
Leeann listed several of the organization’s good works.
They supply cribs, toddler beds, and twin beds, all of which are donated from the community. In 2020, FHCV distributed 33 beds. Thirty-eight have been given out already in 2021.
Convertible car seats, those that grow with children, go to families as well. Twenty found new homes in 2020, 12 so far this year. Leeann said that as long as a car seat hasn’t been in an accident, it can be reused.
Here’s my favorite: baby showers in laundry baskets — all the necessities for babies who’ve suddenly gone to live with foster families. Said Leeann about the baskets that are filled by FHCV or various groups, such as Sunday school classes, “We got about 30 minutes’ notice when we got our first son. He was discharged from the hospital with half a pack of diapers and a small amount of formula. We had nothing.” FHCV members “show up at the home where the placement is with a laundry basket filled with essentials one gets at a shower,” Leeann explained. FHCV is in close contact with area foster care agencies and knows who, out of the blue, needs diapers, wipes, bottles, nightgowns, pacifiers, and so on.
“We do that for children zero to 2,” Leeann shared. “We see this as a pivotal point in the foster parents’ lives, whether they are going to have the child for two weeks or forever. We want to honor the child and that point in the family’s life.”
“Fostering can be a lonely place,” Leeann went on. “A basket says we see you and know about the journey you’re on and want to applaud and support you in any way the nonprofit can.”
Fourth, FHCV or a group, such as a church, assembles emergency kits, which FHCV members keep on hand to take to families who’ve suddenly received a child and need items for one night. “They’re basically hygiene kits,” said Leeann. “Clean pajamas, socks, underwear, diapers, so the family can focus on the child instead of running to the store for supplies.”
Fifth, diapers, which are expensive and essential. Did you know that assistance funding, such as from WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program — formerly called Food Stamps) cannot be used to buy diapers? Have you priced diapers lately? Foster families get Medicaid and WIC funds for children under 5, but no money for diapers.
Number six on FHCV’s list of kind deeds is delivering freezer meals. A large deep freezer was donated to FHCV, so the organization decided to add meals to its offerings. Leeann said they give frozen meals to families that have received a placement and to birth, kinship, foster, and adoptive families on a quarterly basis. “We give out around 40 meals per quarter,” said Leeann. If you’re wondering what a kinship family is, it’s a family or person biologically related to a child in need of a foster home. Maybe an aunt or grandparent.
Different groups make the meals, each of which feeds four to six people. “Someone donated money for freezer meals, so we bought Stouffer’s for one of the distributions.”
Leeann said FHCV has no designated building, but the group has access to storage space in a couple of facilities.
Seventh, when foster children turn 18, they are considered to be “aging out of the system,” as Leeann described it. FHCV buys birthday presents for the young women and men.
Other efforts on the list include helping LINCS send birthday cards to area foster children, partnering with a church for a foster parents’ day out, and during non-COVID times, hosting meals and support groups. Plans are in the works to start a teen mentor program for older foster children.
In 2020, Leeann added one more thing to her to-do list: hosting a podcast called Friends of Foster Care. The purpose is to increase community awareness.
As I pointed out, Leeann isn’t the only Catawba Valley mom trying to make life easier for foster families. Said Leeann, “The FHCV board consists of 11 volunteer foster and adoptive moms who saw there was a need for a group to come alongside the child welfare system with support.”
“There are currently 283 children in foster care in Catawba County,” Leeann explained. “151 of them live outside the county. Eighty-two of them could return if there were homes.”
There are 44 foster homes in Catawba County, meaning that many children have to leave their schools, friends, and familiar surroundings to find places to live. What is already a traumatic situation is made worse — and scarier.
FHCV hopes not only to help current foster families, but also to encourage others to consider fostering. If they know they have support through FHCV, maybe they’ll be more inclined to open their homes. Or, if there are folks who want to help in other ways, they can donate goods, funds, or time to FHCV to aid in the distributions of furniture, supplies, clothing and meals. Visit www.fosteringhopecatawba.com for more information and a link to listen to FHCV’s podcast.
Let me leave you with a quote from Mother Teresa: “Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier.” I think the famous nun and missionary would have given a big thumbs up to Leeann and all the FHCV moms.
