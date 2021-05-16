Nonprofit helps area foster families

They’ve also fostered dozens from birth to age 18. The couple’s been married only six years, five of which as foster parents. Are you starting to understand the Mother Teresa thing? Now add in the fact that Leeann gives of herself not only to the children who come into her home but also to the Catawba Valley’s entire foster community. She’s not alone either. There are several Mother Teresas, moms like Leeann who have children at home — some biological, some adoptive, and some foster, but who also serve the greater foster care system through FHCV.

Leeann listed several of the organization’s good works.

They supply cribs, toddler beds, and twin beds, all of which are donated from the community. In 2020, FHCV distributed 33 beds. Thirty-eight have been given out already in 2021.

Convertible car seats, those that grow with children, go to families as well. Twenty found new homes in 2020, 12 so far this year. Leeann said that as long as a car seat hasn’t been in an accident, it can be reused.