No print edition on Thanksgiving Day allows employees to spend day with families

Traditionally, our Thanksgiving edition is our biggest of the year. Readers will get that oversized edition one day early, on Wednesday.

That means you will have plenty of time to look through the Black Friday flyers and prepare for the first big day of holiday shopping.

We will be doing the same because we will not have a print edition on Thanksgiving Day. We’ll be spending the day with families, friends and football.

That’s because we’ve made some changes. The Hickory Daily Record no longer prints an edition on Thanksgiving Day, which allows all employees time to be with family and friends.

We didn’t forget about you, the reader, though. We will offer an online edition of the paper, and our website will be updated.

As we approach the holidays, we hope you will join us as we resolve to be more thankful for our blessings, more respectful of others and more tolerant of differing opinions.

We hope the holiday season can be a soothing balm after a year of virus deaths, political frays and social media trolls. I believe I said the same thing last year. I still mean it.

The print edition will be back in your driveway or porch on Friday, filled with stories and photos about what is taking place in our community, nation and world.

But on Thanksgiving Day, we have set aside time for families to be together. The people who work so hard to put together and deliver the Hickory Daily Record clearly need a break.

We appreciate your support and understanding.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

