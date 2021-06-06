Newton orthodontist aims to preserve an American classic

“By 1930,” said Ron, “all American chestnuts east of the Mississippi were dead. The loss was devastating to Appalachian families who used chestnuts as a cash crop to send to the Northeast on the new vehicles they called trains.”

Through research and reading about a Greensboro botanist’s interest in the American chestnut, Ron learned about a diseased grove in Michigan — sick but still bearing nuts. The grove came from a Union soldier returning home with a pocketful of chestnuts. Ron also found out about a disease-free copse in Oregon, the result of pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail. “[The botanist] performed back-cross breeding with disease-free Asian trees to produce a 90% hybrid disease-free American chestnut,” said Ron.

Ron wanted some American chestnut nuts, so he could plant them. “To get three nuts 20 years ago,” explained Ron, “I’d have had to join the American Chestnut Foundation. The fee was $500.” He waited until 2008 when he could buy baby trees from a farm in Florida. They were $32 each. Ron bought 20 and planted them on his Newton property. All survived. He got his first crop in 2017— four nuts.

Ron planted the four and has been repeating the process of harvesting and planting ever since, selectively choosing the biggest nuts for sowing. “Only about 25% of the nuts germinate,” he stated.