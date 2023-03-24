Thirty years ago this month, former N.C. State Basketball Coach, Jim Valvano, gave one of the greatest speeches in the history of sport. While dying from cancer, he accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPN’s Espy Awards.

The ‘Espy’ speech on March 4, 1993, began the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research; an organization which has raised over $300 million in cancer research grants and continues to hold an excellent rating among charitable organizations.

Valvano began his talk by being gracious in acceptance. He vowed to talk longer than any speaker. He tells a story about being a young basketball coach. Then he tells the crowd his three suggestions for living a quality life each day: to laugh, to think, and to have one’s emotions moved to tears. The crowd reacts in a favorable manner. Valvano says if everyone can do those three things each day, they make for a good day.

And even though he states he has tumors all over his body (and was sick on the way to the show), his enthusiasm and excited nature remains powerful and sways the audience, moving many of them to tears. He quotes Ralph Waldo Emerson about gaining enthusiasm. After his death, his players commented heavily on his enthusiasm and joy as well as his excited nature.

One sees these come through in his acceptance speech. He mocks the gentleman in charge of cueing each speaker. Yet, does it in a fun way while not acting disrespectful. In fact, people who encouraged him to speak that night were not sure if he could physically accept the award. Yet, he finds the will to travel and to speak.

Valvano asks a great question, “How are you going to get from where you are to where you want to be?” He is working up to his grand announcement about the beginning of the foundation. Again, he is gracious. He thanks ESPN for helping to launch his vision for cancer research.

Near the end, he talks about wanting to have the will and the health to present the Arthur Ashe award the following year. He speaks about how cancer could not touch his mind or his heart or his soul. He encourages the audience to “never give up.” Then, with the help of two of his best friends, he steps off the stage and moves back to his seat.

The sports world changed in just over 10 minutes. Broadcast on ESPN and recorded for posterity, individuals in the audience got a glimpse of a different kind of heroism in the world of sport. Athletes, coaches, sportswriters, parents and everyone else were able to witness resilience and compassion in a man who was prepared to beat any obstacle in front of him, whether physical or mental or spiritual. Standing in the face of huge odds, he was fighting and not just for himself. In announcing the foundation which bears his name, he was adding hope to the lives of many others.

In “Survive and Advance,” ESPN recounts the story of the Cardiac Pack in 1983. The Wolfpack won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. It is a heck of a film about the nature of competition. It also provides a window into who Valvano really was and why his players admired him. Like the rest of us, he was not perfect but stayed true to his dreams and values. In “Survive and Advance,” his wife tells the story of the card he kept in his jacket pocket with his goals on them. At one time the goal was winning the national championship. Afterward, it was beat cancer.

Valvano died just over a month after giving the Espy speech, but he lives on because of his words and the award given out by his foundation each year to heroic individuals in sport. The character of his admonitions to laugh, think, and cry each day moved the audience in 1993 and continues to speak to every individual who watches his speech on the internet.

The speech is timeless and new each time it is heard because good words live on. Appropriate words continue to ring in our ears, perhaps from a coach to a player or a parent to a child. They make sense. They win. They remind us to keep going and keep growing. Such was Valvano’s admonishment to never give up.

In any season of suffering, Valvano reminds us that one of the most important components of strength is joy, enthusiasm and purpose. His encouragement to complete three things each day reminds us to have a winning attitude and an honest heart. He urges us to face challenges boldly and unashamed.

As teams once again compete for a national championship in another March Madness, Valvano’s timeless words continue to give us meaning perhaps more than ever before.