Nature Run Amuck: Chimps on Zoom and an octopus that beat up a man

There is a school of thought that taking a 2-year-old child into a potentially dangerous situation is always a good idea. They can be used as a human shield and, if that fails, they are light enough to throw a considerable distance to distract your attacker so you can run to safety.

Rather than a stingray, this turned out to be an octopus that “lashed out at us, which was a real shock,” the author said in an email to Reuters. He and the 2-year-old made it back to shore, but the author immediately returned to the water to “explore a collection of crab shells.”

That didn’t sit well with the octopus, which smashed him “across his arm — followed by a more forceful sting across his neck and upper back.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To his credit, the author took responsibility for the smack down.

“This was clearly the octopus’ domain,” he said.

It was unclear if the fight was sponsored by Foster’s Lager.

Hey, Frisky, got any weed?According to another report from Reuters, which was clearly on a roll last month, six high-dollar, pedigree cats were confiscated in Thailand as part of an investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering.