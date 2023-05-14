Mother’s Day is here. One day is simply not enough for honoring our mothers. These women physically strain to give birth to us, and then work for our betterment over a great number of years. The work never ends.

Then, there are other different kinds of moms which we encounter through the course of our lives: female mentors, sisters and aunts, teachers, and many more. We should be grateful for all the women who have added to our lives at each crucial turning point, but also be thankful for the consistency a mother brings.

Many historical moms come to mind this time of year. Abigail Adams remains an exceptional mother. She made the brave decision to vaccinate her children against smallpox during an epidemic while supporting her husband through revolutionary times. She made a point to scold her son as a young boy and correct him. He later became President of the United States; following his father in the role. She walked another son to a high rise where they could view the ongoing Battle of Bunker Hill. She took time to teach him about politics and war as they heard the thunder from the battle.

Adams was not afraid to debate the great thinkers of her day. She also wrote her husband a bold letter encouraging him to give women full political rights. Her example of Republican motherhood continues to inspire.

Betty Ford is also a great individual to study. She championed the rights of women while encouraging health checkups. She believed in the Equal Rights Amendment while also being honest about the behavior of her children and her addiction. Her passion saves lives even today.

Jean Blassie and Mary Tillman remain incredible moms. They both kept fighting to have the government tell the true stories about their sons. One mom had her son's remains returned to her many years after the Vietnam War. The other worked tirelessly with her family to speak truth to power and receive the true answers regarding her son’s death in another American conflict. They never gave up.

While many moms are physical moms, there are also women who have become mothers of movements. When Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus in Montgomery in 1955, she set herself to eventually be considered one of the mothers of the Civil Rights Movement. When asked why she did not give up her seat, she said she was thinking of the young boy, Emmett Till, who had been murdered earlier in the movement. Mamie Till, Emmett’s mom, is also considered one of the movement’s mothers. Her stand to make sure her son’s story stayed alive helped galvanize the struggle for rights in this country. A film about her life was previewed this year at the White House.

One of the best political moms is Jackie Kennedy. While First Lady, she fiercely protected her children’s privacy from the press. She worked to give them solid childhood experiences.

Recently, Michelle Obama has been talking about her own role as a mother and wife to a president. Her conversations remain real about motherhood.

Whether in the public eye or not, there are countless tasks mothers fulfill. Many are never seen or known, yet we value moms, above all, for their faithfulness. Great moms keep at things each day. They perform many roles. I am always aware that my wife has almost a sixth sense about our children. She has a great awareness of what they need and how to approach them. Such is what makes for a compassionate and empathetic leader, too.

It is incredible to think about the many roles a mom plays in our families and society. Of course, we should set aside at least one day to shout them out, but I know husbands and children do this on many, many occasions throughout the course of each year.

It is a shame some men are threatened by competent wives and mothers. Men need to work harder to support their wives and be present for their children. There are times families do fail, and those are the times other moms can step in and support.

There are not enough available words in this column to properly shout out all the many moms I have been fortunate to have in my life. Their wisdom comes through on a daily basis. Moms are essential in our lives. We are all blessed in some way because of them.

Happy Mother’s Day to you. And thank you.