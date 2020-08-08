Meditation: Find a way to connect with God

What is your favorite story from your religious tradition?
One of my favorites is from the last chapter of the Gospel according to John. The backstory is Peter denied he even knew Jesus three times on the night Jesus was arrested. It was a horrible scene. Then after the resurrection, Jesus made a point to reconcile with Peter and it was hard. And awkward. And beautiful.
Jesus was leaving soon and didn’t want there to be anything unresolved between them. Jesus loved Peter. And after Peter was restored, there is this weird part where Jesus tells Peter his future. He says now you wear what you want to wear and go where you want to go, but someday, someone is going to dress you in clothes you don’t want to wear and take you where you don’t want to go. Jesus tells him the kind of death he would die. This is hard for Peter to hear and, in his insecurity, he looks over at another disciple, John, and ask Jesus, “What about him? How is he going to die?” Jesus answered, “If I want him to live forever, what is that to you? You must follow me.”
This story has two great truths for our lives today. First, there has never been another person like you. Over 108 billion people have lived on this planet, but never you. You are unique and valuable to God.
Second, this means that your relationship to God is unique. “You must follow me,” Jesus says. Peter’s life and relationship with God was different than John’s and your relationship with God is unique as well. With these in mind, how do you relate to God? How do you connect and listen to Him?
For many of us, the main way we connect with God is meeting together for worship on Sunday. And that way of connecting is not available to us in the same way right now. So, I want to invite you to try something new in this season.
Author Gary Thomas, in his book "Sacred Pathways," talks about nine different sacred pathways, “pathway” representing the way(s) that people connect with God, such as loving God through nature, through traditions and rituals, through study, caretaking, advocacy, or in solitude.
Thomas reminds his readers that there are hundreds of different ways to connect with God. Go on a walk or play golf and invite God to go with you. Talk to him as you go (share your frustrations over your missed shot with him). The Hickory Soup Kitchen is looking for volunteers. Volunteer. Read scripture out loud. Fast. Watch a video from The Bible Project and discuss it with a friend. Write a note to an elderly person you know in Jesus’ name.
Experiment. If the practice helps you love God, yourself, and your neighbor, keep doing it. If not, let it go and try something else. You are uniquely valuable and your relationship with God is one of a kind.
Kevin Watkins is Director of College and Young Adult Ministries at Corinth Reformed Church.
