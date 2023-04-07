In late 1847, a tall, lanky gentleman from Illinois began his one and only term as a congressman from his state. During his tenure, he lived across the street from the U.S. Capitol in a space which now houses the National Archives. While in office, he witnessed the death of former president turned representative, John Quincy Adams, worked on a committee planning his funeral, and questioned President James K. Polk’s war aims against Mexico. At the end of one term, he was not reelected.

Abraham Lincoln worked tirelessly against the institution of slavery. At first, he believed a decent solution was to send slaves back to Africa and recolonize them. John Quincy Adams revolted against this idea in Congress; working so against the institution that he died in the Capitol itself. Today, a gold star on the floor in Statuary Hall marks the spot where he sat and debated. The decade of the 1850s witnessed Lincoln emerge as a candidate for the new Republican Party. His election to the presidency in 1860 changed the country and led to secession and Civil War.

Returning to the capital city and seeing the Capitol, Lincoln viewed a giant crane above the structure. Congress voted to replace the wooden dome with a cast iron one in the mid-1850s, and work continued into early 1861. On the grounds of the Capitol and elsewhere, huge iron plates were organized for construction. Some congressmen wanted the work to stop during the war. The government voted that it continue. On March 4, 1861, Lincoln took the oath of office underneath the shadow of the unfinished dome.

The capital city became a place for Union soldiers during this period. Volunteers and soldiers camped on the Capitol grounds and in different places throughout the building. Work on the Capitol dome continued. Lincoln stressed the importance of keeping the work going, “If people see the Capitol going on, it is a sign we intend the union shall go on.” Watching the work on the dome gave him hope the war would eventually end.

The reconstruction of the dome was completed in early December 1863. Thomas Crawford’s Statue of Freedom (Armed Freedom) was placed atop the iron dome. In early 1864, pieces of left-over iron were used to construct a small table for Lincoln’s Second Inaugural celebration where a tumbler of water rested during the short and now-famous speech given in early March. The following month, his casket rested in the Capitol Rotunda inside and underneath the dome. Later, his casket was lifted over the same steps where he had given his inaugural addresses.

When Lincoln died, many pastors and people seeking to honor him, such as the abolitionist Frederick Douglass and poet Walt Whitman, likened him to Christ. After all, he was shot at Ford’s Theater on Good Friday (April 14, 1865) and died the next morning. His sacrifice both to and for the nation resonated with a lot of individuals.

Many celebrate and recognize the Easter season, and learn and recognize the story and presence of Christ. It is true that Christ’s story and Lincoln’s both involve redemptive suffering. Many viewed Lincoln’s death as being a sacrifice for the nation he served. Christians view Christ’s sacrifice as an atonement for sinners for all time.

It is hard for us to think about now, but an assassination of an American president had never happened before. People felt both the loss of the president and also came to see the costs of the assassination. Before he died, Lincoln had a few plans in developing and helping former slaves and Confederate states work as a part of the union again. The assassination changed most of those things. Since the assassination, the country has never been the same.

Lincoln’s sacrifice was not a willing one. Christ served out his father’s will. Yet, both were redemptive.

In this season of suffering, we continually are inspired by things and events which provide redemptive hope. In the early years of the Civil War, Lincoln watched the construction of the new dome. As long as he saw the work continuing, he hoped the union would do the same. Each year, for Christians, redemptive hope is seen in the death and resurrection of the greatest man in history. Instead of looking at Lincoln’s dome, they wait for the sunrise on Easter morning.

We most certainly will never know the volume of hope the dome’s construction provided Lincoln, but the story should allow for us to gather hope, too. Because many of us have objects in view, such as a child, a story, our faith, which offer us the same kind of hope in continuance and grace.

The last large-scale restoration of the Capitol was completed in 2016, which fixed many cracks in the dome. Faith and hope offer each of us help for our personal weathering and deterioration. A newer dome and heart provide hope for all of us.